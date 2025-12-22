Jammu Boy Finds Toy 'In Garbage', It Turns Out To Be A 'Chinese' Weapon-Mountable Telescope
Jammu (Rural) Police said they recovered the telescope from the Sidhra area of Jammu.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 9:43 AM IST
Jammu: A 'Chinese-made' weapon-mountable telescope was seized by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday evening after a six-year-old boy had, according to his family, found it in a garbage dump earlier in the day.
The telescope was seized from the Sidhra area of Jammu, a J&K Police spokesperson said. The six-year-old boy, who lives with his parents in the Asrarabad locality of the Sidhra area, was found possessing the 'Chinese-made' telescope.
When police questioned the child's family, they claimed that the boy had "found the object in a nearby garbage dump" on Sunday morning, PTI reported, quoting officials.
"Jammu (Rural) Police recovered a telescope (that can be mounted on a weapon) from the Sidhra area," a police spokesperson said.
Police and parties of the Special Operations Group (SOG) are conducting further inquiry into the matter, the spokesperson said. "The public is advised not to panic," the official added.
Meanwhile, the police, in a separate incident, apprehended a 24-year-old man for questioning in Samba district. Police took Tanvir Ahmad into custody for questioning from village Diani in Samba district, after a "Pakistani" phone number was noticed on his mobile, PTI reported.
Ahmad is originally a resident of south Kashmir’s Anantnag and is currently residing in Samba.
