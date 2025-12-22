ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Boy Finds Toy 'In Garbage', It Turns Out To Be A 'Chinese' Weapon-Mountable Telescope

Jammu: A 'Chinese-made' weapon-mountable telescope was seized by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday evening after a six-year-old boy had, according to his family, found it in a garbage dump earlier in the day.

The telescope was seized from the Sidhra area of Jammu, a J&K Police spokesperson said. The six-year-old boy, who lives with his parents in the Asrarabad locality of the Sidhra area, was found possessing the 'Chinese-made' telescope.

When police questioned the child's family, they claimed that the boy had "found the object in a nearby garbage dump" on Sunday morning, PTI reported, quoting officials.

"Jammu (Rural) Police recovered a telescope (that can be mounted on a weapon) from the Sidhra area," a police spokesperson said.