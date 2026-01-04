ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Bans Transport Of Narcotic Drugs By Courier Companies Without Valid Permit

Jammu: Authorities here have barred courier companies and parcel services from transporting narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and other contraband without a valid permit, and directed them to ensure police verification of all their employees. The directives were issued by Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas on Saturday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) read with the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, District Magistrate Jammu has ordered that no courier company, parcel service, or logistics operator functioning within the district shall accept, book or transport any narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or other contraband items unless it holds a valid transport permit under NDPS Rules and as per regulations under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940," the order stated.

"All courier companies/parcel services shall strictly verify the identity and credentials of consignors and consignees, including valid government-issued identity proof, maintain complete records of consignments, including sender and receiver details, parcel description, weight, booking receipt and date of booking, mode of payment received against each consignment along with transaction details wherever applicable," it said.

Courier and parcel service operators have also been asked to ensure that all their employees, including delivery staff, loaders, booking clerks and franchise workers, are duly verified through local police and that an updated register of such verified employees is maintained. They have been instructed to provide training to staff to help them identify suspicious consignments and immediately report them to the nearest police authority.