ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Woman Killed, 12 Labourers Injured As Under-Construction Culvert Collapses In Doda

Jammu: A woman labourer was killed, and 12 other workers were injured when an under-construction culvert collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred in the Ghill Nala area of Bhalessa in Gandoh tehsil when the structure gave way during construction work, they said.

According to officials, a woman labourer died on the spot after being trapped under the debris, while 12 others sustained injuries in the collapse. The injured were immediately rescued by local residents and authorities and shifted to the government medical college hospital in Doda for treatment, they said.

Most of the injured labourers are migrant workers from Bihar, officials added. Police and civil administration teams rushed to the site and launched rescue and relief operations. The exact cause of the collapse is being investigated, they said.