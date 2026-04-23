JK Woman Cricketer, Brother Arrested By Mumbai Police For Running Sextortion Racket
The arrested accused have been identified as Farkhanda Khan and her brother Bazil Khan.
By IANS
Published : April 23, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Jammu: Police in Mumbai said on Thursday that they have arrested a woman cricketer associated with the J&K T-20 league, along with her brother and another associate, in connection with an alleged sextortion and extortion case. A police spokesperson of Mumbai Crime Branch said that a woman cricketer associated with the J&K T-20 cricket league and her brother have been arrested.
“The duo were apprehended from a hotel in New Delhi. Subsequently, their associate, Uddin Imtiyaz Wani, 22, was arrested in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested accused have been identified as Farkhanda Khan, 30, and her brother Bazil Khan, 27,” the spokesperson said.
According to the Crime Branch, the complainant is a 28-year-old businessman residing in Colaba, Mumbai. In 2024, while staying in the western suburbs, he came in contact with Farkhanda Khan, an acquaintance who gradually developed relations through mobile chats, following which the accused allegedly initiated explicit conversations with him.
She later introduced him to her associate, Uddin Imtiyaz Wani and her brother Bazil Khan. Police said that in 2024, Farkhanda allegedly demanded money from the complainant, citing financial need. When he refused, she threatened to make their private chats public. Under pressure, the complainant allegedly transferred Rs 23.61 lakh through 32 bank transactions between April 30, 2024, and January 13, 2026, to Farkhanda’s bank account.
Investigations revealed that a substantial portion of the amount was diverted to Uddin Imtiyaz Wani's account. Additionally, some funds were also traced to the bank account of Farkhanda's father, Abdul Aziz Khan. Further, it is alleged that Wani and Bazil Khan also threatened the complainant, claiming they possessed screenshots of his chats with Farkhanda and warning him of dire consequences, including imprisonment.
Under these threats, the complainant transferred an additional Rs 40 lakh to the accused in January 2026. The probe also found that the first transaction in the case was Rs 20,000 made in April 2024. Accused Farkhanda is a resident of DLT, Ankur Vihar, Delhi-NCR, Uddin Wani is a resident of Khalapur, Jammu and Kashmir, while accused Bazil Khan is a resident of Nurkhaw Village, Jammu and Kashmir.
Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the West Region Cyber Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS 308(2),308(6), 351(2), 351(3), along with Sections 61(2) and 3(5) of the IT Act. Further investigation is underway. Authorities are investigating if the accused have trapped other victims and how the extorted money was used.
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