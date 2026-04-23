ETV Bharat / state

JK Woman Cricketer, Brother Arrested By Mumbai Police For Running Sextortion Racket

Jammu: Police in Mumbai said on Thursday that they have arrested a woman cricketer associated with the J&K T-20 league, along with her brother and another associate, in connection with an alleged sextortion and extortion case. A police spokesperson of Mumbai Crime Branch said that a woman cricketer associated with the J&K T-20 cricket league and her brother have been arrested.

“The duo were apprehended from a hotel in New Delhi. Subsequently, their associate, Uddin Imtiyaz Wani, 22, was arrested in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested accused have been identified as Farkhanda Khan, 30, and her brother Bazil Khan, 27,” the spokesperson said.

According to the Crime Branch, the complainant is a 28-year-old businessman residing in Colaba, Mumbai. In 2024, while staying in the western suburbs, he came in contact with Farkhanda Khan, an acquaintance who gradually developed relations through mobile chats, following which the accused allegedly initiated explicit conversations with him.

She later introduced him to her associate, Uddin Imtiyaz Wani and her brother Bazil Khan. Police said that in 2024, Farkhanda allegedly demanded money from the complainant, citing financial need. When he refused, she threatened to make their private chats public. Under pressure, the complainant allegedly transferred Rs 23.61 lakh through 32 bank transactions between April 30, 2024, and January 13, 2026, to Farkhanda’s bank account.