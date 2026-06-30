Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update: Heatwave Persists Across Valley And Jammu; Rain Likely From July 1
Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, which was 5.3 degrees above normal, making it one of the hottest days of the season.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Srinagar: An unrelenting heatwave tightened its grip across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, sending daytime temperatures well above seasonal averages in both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu plains, while the weather office forecast that the spell could ease gradually with rain and thunderstorms expected over the next few days.
The soaring temperatures have begun to affect daily life. In Kashmir, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) urged people to avoid unnecessary visits to its Srinagar office during the prevailing heatwave, advising them instead to use a dedicated WhatsApp service for official work.
According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, which was 5.3 degrees above normal, making it one of the hottest days of the season. Qazigund recorded 33.8 C, Kupwara 32.7 C, Kokernag 32.9 C and the tourist resort of Pahalgam 29.0 C, all above their normal temperatures.
The heat extended across the Jammu region as well. Kathua recorded 37.4 C, followed by Jammu city at 36.9 C, Katra 35.6 C, Bhadarwah 32.9 C, Banihal 31.9 C and Batote 29.3 C, according to the official bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar.
The latest readings came a day after Srinagar recorded 34.6 C and Jammu 36.7 C, indicating that the prolonged spell of above-normal temperatures has continued across the Union Territory.
For Kashmir, where summers are generally milder than in much of northern India, the current temperatures are unusually high. Srinagar's all-time highest temperature stands at 38.3 C, recorded in July 1946, while Jammu's highest recorded temperature is 47.4 C.
The five-day forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar suggests that relief may begin arriving from Wednesday as moisture-laden winds trigger showers across parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Most districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next five days, while isolated places in the Jammu division could witness heavy rain between July 1 and July 4.
The weather office has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph, with speeds reaching 60 kmph at isolated places during the next five days.
It has also warned of heavy rain at isolated places in the Jammu division, raising the possibility of flash floods, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas from July 1 to July 4.
Forecast maps indicate the heaviest rainfall is likely over parts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and adjoining districts during July 2 and July 3, while most parts of the Kashmir Valley are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.
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