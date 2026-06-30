ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update: Heatwave Persists Across Valley And Jammu; Rain Likely From July 1

Srinagar: An unrelenting heatwave tightened its grip across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, sending daytime temperatures well above seasonal averages in both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu plains, while the weather office forecast that the spell could ease gradually with rain and thunderstorms expected over the next few days.

The soaring temperatures have begun to affect daily life. In Kashmir, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) urged people to avoid unnecessary visits to its Srinagar office during the prevailing heatwave, advising them instead to use a dedicated WhatsApp service for official work.

People sit on the bank of a stream amid heatwave in Kashmir (Sajad Bhat/ETV Bharat)

According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, which was 5.3 degrees above normal, making it one of the hottest days of the season. Qazigund recorded 33.8 C, Kupwara 32.7 C, Kokernag 32.9 C and the tourist resort of Pahalgam 29.0 C, all above their normal temperatures.

The heat extended across the Jammu region as well. Kathua recorded 37.4 C, followed by Jammu city at 36.9 C, Katra 35.6 C, Bhadarwah 32.9 C, Banihal 31.9 C and Batote 29.3 C, according to the official bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar.