ETV Bharat / state

Flash Flood Claims Two Lives In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur

Jammu: A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst claimed two lives in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. A couple was washed away in the floods while crossing a stream.

Giving details about the incident, a police official said that a couple named Baldev Kumar (58) and Maya Devi were crossing a stream in the Kugote area of Ramnagar when the powerful current of water swept them away.