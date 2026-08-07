Flash Flood Claims Two Lives In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur
A couple was washed away in the floods while crossing a stream.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Jammu: A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst claimed two lives in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. A couple was washed away in the floods while crossing a stream.
Giving details about the incident, a police official said that a couple named Baldev Kumar (58) and Maya Devi were crossing a stream in the Kugote area of Ramnagar when the powerful current of water swept them away.
"Immediately after the incident, police launched a rescue operation and recovered one body from downstream, but another one is still missing," said the police official. Since the start of the monsoon season, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed floods at many locations and the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have been the biggest sufferers this year.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the Union Territory from August 9 to 11.
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