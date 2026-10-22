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JK: 2 Overground Workers Arrested In Baramulla; IEDs, Arms Seized

The officials said that a joint team of police and the Army apprehended two suspects, identified as Waseem Ahmad Beigh and Tahir Ahmad Malik

Jammu Kashmir overground workers
Representational Image (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : October 22, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: Security forces arrested two overground workers of terrorists and recovered arms and explosives from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

A joint team of police and Army conducted searches in the Delina area of Baramulla district on Wednesday and apprehended two suspects, identified as Waseem Ahmad Beigh and Tahir Ahmad Malik, the officials said.

Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a pistol, 10 pistol rounds and Rs 6,500 in cash were recovered from their possession, they added. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and an investigation is underway, the officials added.

TAGGED:

BARAMULLA
BARAMULLA OVERGROUND WORKERS
JAMMU KASHMIR OVERGROUND WORKERS

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