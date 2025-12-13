ETV Bharat / state

JK: 8 Illegal Structures Of Drug Peddlers Demolished In Jammu; 1 Held In Kathua

Jammu: Eight illegal structures, including houses belonging to alleged drug peddlers, were demolished in a major drive here, while a person was arrested along with 6.64 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, officials said.

In a major action against drug peddlers and land grabbers, the officials said district administration Jammu carried out a demolition drive at village Narwal Bala in Bahu Tehsil on the directions of district magistrate Jammu, Rakesh Minhas, in coordination with Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Joginder Singh.

The district administration demolished eight illegal structures of drug peddlers involved in multiple cases under NDPS Act, the officials said, adding that despite allowing sufficient time, the peddlers did not mend their ways and were actively involved in illegal sale and purchase of narcotics substances.