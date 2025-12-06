ETV Bharat / state

JK: SDRF Honours Four Civilians For Rescue Efforts In Pahalgam Terror Attack, Nowgam Blast

Security personnel carry out a search operation at Baisaran area following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Pahalgam on April 23. | File photo ( ANI )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JKSDRF) on Saturday felicitated four civilians for exemplary bravery and commendable effort in saving human lives in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack earlier this year and the accidental blast at Nowgam police station last month. The felicitation ceremony was held as part of the 63rd annual Raising Day of Home Guards and Civil Defence here.

Those honoured included Nazakat Shah, a resident of Anantnag district of south Kashmir, who rescued a tourist family in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam resort.

The JKSDRF also recognised Wahid Jeelani Dar, Shabir Ahmad Wani, and Shabir Ahmad Bhat, residents of Nowgam locality here, for their prompt response and rescue efforts following the November 14 accidental blast at the Nowgam police station.