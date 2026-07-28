Jammu Kashmir Reports Over 17,000 Human-Wildlife Conflict Cases; Over 100 Killed In Five Years
As per data compiled by the Wildlife Protection Department, Asiatic black bears and common leopards accounted for most attacks.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Srinagar: Human-wildlife conflict has become one of Jammu and Kashmir's biggest environmental and public safety concerns, with official records showing more than 17,200 incidents between 2020 and July 2025. The encounters claimed over 100 human lives and left nearly 1,100 people injured as wild animals increasingly entered villages, orchards and residential areas.
Data compiled by the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Protection Department show that Asiatic black bears and common leopards were responsible for most attacks on people, particularly in the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region. Officials say changing land use, shrinking forest habitats and declining food availability in the wild are forcing animals to move closer to human settlements.
The department, in a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal, described human-wildlife conflict as one of the region's most serious conservation challenges. It said Asiatic black bears and common leopards "cause maximum attacks, human injuries and deaths besides damage to standing crop and livestock."
According to the report, rapid changes in land use, habitat degradation, expanding human activity near forests and reduced natural food sources have intensified encounters between people and wildlife over the past several years.
Official figures accessed by ETV Bharat show North Kashmir accounted for more than 8,000 incidents during the five-year period, nearly half of the total recorded across the Union Territory.
South Kashmir reported over 6,600 cases, with Shopian district alone recording more than 2,900 incidents. Central Kashmir reported around 630 cases during the same period.
Government data also indicate that 15,661 human-wildlife conflict incidents were reported during the last two financial years.
The number of cases declined from 9,301 in 2023-24 to 6,360 in 2024-25. However, the encounters continued to claim lives and cause injuries.
During 2023-24, 18 people died and 137 others were injured. In 2024-25, authorities recorded 14 deaths and 213 injuries linked to human-wildlife conflict.
The impact extends well beyond casualty figures. In villages bordering forests, many orchard owners avoid entering apple orchards during early morning hours or after sunset. Farmers harvesting maize, walnuts and other crops often move in groups during the peak bear season to reduce the risk of attacks.
Wildlife officials regularly respond to emergency calls involving bears trapped inside homes, schools, cowsheds and commercial buildings. Leopards entering residential areas have also become increasingly common.
Officials said rescue operations have become more frequent as bears and leopards continue to stray into villages, orchards and even urban neighborhoods.
To respond more quickly to emergencies, the Wildlife Protection Department has strengthened its rescue infrastructure across the Union Territory.
Officials said around 50 control rooms have been established to provide round-the-clock response to wildlife emergencies. The facilities are equipped with tranquilizing guns, medicines, capture nets, cages, rescue equipment and vehicles, while trained personnel remain on standby for immediate action.
Special cages and capture equipment have also been deployed in conflict-prone areas. Wildlife officials said dangerous animals are captured, tranquilized when necessary and relocated to suitable habitats or rescue facilities in accordance with wildlife protection protocols.
Rapid response teams now operate in vulnerable districts to rescue animals, prevent attacks and safely return wildlife to forests whenever possible.
The government has also expanded preventive measures during the last five years. These include installation of capture cages at vulnerable locations, habitat improvement works, rescue control rooms and public awareness campaigns in conflict-prone villages.
According to the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, the Wildlife Protection Department conducted 553 awareness programmes involving nearly 6,923 participants over the past five years.
The administration has also provided financial assistance to victims and their families. Official records show Rs 40.5 lakh was disbursed as ex-gratia compensation in death cases, while more than Rs 1.34 crore was paid to people injured in wildlife attacks during the last five years.
Eight rescue control rooms have also been established in vulnerable areas to strengthen emergency response. This month, a man was killed after a black bear attacked him while he was working in an orchard in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. The incident occurred just days after wildlife teams rescued a leopard that had entered a residential area, causing panic among villagers. In June, a casual labourer was injured after being attacked by a black bear while on night duty at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar.
Earlier this season, wildlife officials responded to multiple reports of Asiatic black bears entering orchards and residential areas in Ganderbal, Kupwara and Baramulla districts. Rescue teams used tranquilizers and cages to safely capture and relocate several animals to nearby forests.
Officials said such incidents become more frequent during the fruiting season when bears descend from higher forest areas in search of food.
Most emergencies involving bears occur between spring and autumn, when orchards, maize fields and villages near forests become major conflict zones.
Leopards present a different challenge. Officials said they are increasingly being spotted near villages and town outskirts where stray dogs and livestock provide an easy source of prey. Rescue teams frequently tranquilize and relocate leopards that enter densely populated areas.
Wildlife researcher Mansoor Sofi said the growing conflict reflects mounting pressure on natural habitats. "The rise in human-wildlife conflict in Jammu and Kashmir reflects the increasing pressure on natural habitats due to land-use change, habitat degradation, and climate change," he said.
Sofi said long-term solutions should focus on scientific monitoring, habitat restoration, community participation and stronger conflict mitigation measures instead of relying mainly on rescue operations and compensation. "Protecting wildlife and safeguarding local communities must go hand in hand for sustainable coexistence," he added.
Ornithologist and founder of the 'Birds of Kashmir' group, Irfan Jeelani, warned that encounters are likely to increase further. "Man-animal conflict is going to increase in times to come," he said.
Jeelani attributed the trend to the conversion of agricultural land into orchards along forest edges, which attracts bears during the fruiting season. He also said fencing inside forests has altered animal movement, forcing wildlife to use trails frequented by people.
Khurshid Ahmad Shah, head of the Wildlife Sciences Department at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir, said many leopards have adapted to living close to human settlements.
"Many leopards now live and reproduce among urban populations," Shah said. "They depend on stray dogs for prey, and orchards provide food year-round. The conversion of paddy fields and pastures has made this transition even easier."
Aaliya Mir, Education Officer and Programme Head for Wildlife SOS in Jammu and Kashmir, said the issue cannot be addressed by rescue operations alone.
"From my experience working on human-wildlife conflict, I have learned that it is rarely caused by wildlife alone. It is a landscape management challenge driven by the interaction of animal behaviour, human activities, land-use change, and resource availability," she said.
She said long-term solutions require community awareness, management of food attractants, scientific monitoring, better training of frontline staff and stronger coordination among government agencies, local institutions and communities.
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