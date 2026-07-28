ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Reports Over 17,000 Human-Wildlife Conflict Cases; Over 100 Killed In Five Years

An aesthetic bear at the Dachigam National Park in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Human-wildlife conflict has become one of Jammu and Kashmir's biggest environmental and public safety concerns, with official records showing more than 17,200 incidents between 2020 and July 2025. The encounters claimed over 100 human lives and left nearly 1,100 people injured as wild animals increasingly entered villages, orchards and residential areas.

Data compiled by the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Protection Department show that Asiatic black bears and common leopards were responsible for most attacks on people, particularly in the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region. Officials say changing land use, shrinking forest habitats and declining food availability in the wild are forcing animals to move closer to human settlements.

The department, in a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal, described human-wildlife conflict as one of the region's most serious conservation challenges. It said Asiatic black bears and common leopards "cause maximum attacks, human injuries and deaths besides damage to standing crop and livestock."

A leopard on the move in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to the report, rapid changes in land use, habitat degradation, expanding human activity near forests and reduced natural food sources have intensified encounters between people and wildlife over the past several years.

Official figures accessed by ETV Bharat show North Kashmir accounted for more than 8,000 incidents during the five-year period, nearly half of the total recorded across the Union Territory.

South Kashmir reported over 6,600 cases, with Shopian district alone recording more than 2,900 incidents. Central Kashmir reported around 630 cases during the same period.

Government data also indicate that 15,661 human-wildlife conflict incidents were reported during the last two financial years.

An aesthetic bear at the Dachigam National Park in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The number of cases declined from 9,301 in 2023-24 to 6,360 in 2024-25. However, the encounters continued to claim lives and cause injuries.

During 2023-24, 18 people died and 137 others were injured. In 2024-25, authorities recorded 14 deaths and 213 injuries linked to human-wildlife conflict.

The impact extends well beyond casualty figures. In villages bordering forests, many orchard owners avoid entering apple orchards during early morning hours or after sunset. Farmers harvesting maize, walnuts and other crops often move in groups during the peak bear season to reduce the risk of attacks.

Wildlife officials regularly respond to emergency calls involving bears trapped inside homes, schools, cowsheds and commercial buildings. Leopards entering residential areas have also become increasingly common.

Officials said rescue operations have become more frequent as bears and leopards continue to stray into villages, orchards and even urban neighborhoods.

A bear family on a stroll in Kashmir (Special Arrangement)

To respond more quickly to emergencies, the Wildlife Protection Department has strengthened its rescue infrastructure across the Union Territory.

Officials said around 50 control rooms have been established to provide round-the-clock response to wildlife emergencies. The facilities are equipped with tranquilizing guns, medicines, capture nets, cages, rescue equipment and vehicles, while trained personnel remain on standby for immediate action.