J&K Police's SIA Arrests Man In Connection With 'White Collar' Terror Module Case

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency arrested a man here on Saturday in connection with a 'white collar' terror module case, officials said. The arrested person has been identified as Tufail Niyaz Bhat, a resident of the Batamaloo area of the city here. He was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the 'white collar' terror module case, the officials added.

The entire module was busted after the Srinagar Police began an investigation into the pasting of posters that threatened police and security forces on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy personally led the investigation, and the CCTV footage analysis led to the arrest of the first three suspects -- Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid.