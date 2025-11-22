ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police's SIA Arrests Man In Connection With 'White Collar' Terror Module Case

The entire module was busted after posters threatened police and security forces on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October.

JK Police SIA Arrests Man
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 22, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency arrested a man here on Saturday in connection with a 'white collar' terror module case, officials said. The arrested person has been identified as Tufail Niyaz Bhat, a resident of the Batamaloo area of the city here. He was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the 'white collar' terror module case, the officials added.

The entire module was busted after the Srinagar Police began an investigation into the pasting of posters that threatened police and security forces on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy personally led the investigation, and the CCTV footage analysis led to the arrest of the first three suspects -- Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned Imam, who allegedly supplied the posters and radicalised the doctors. The trail led the investigators to Al Falah University in Faridabad, where Dr Muzzafar Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed were arrested, and 2,900 kg of explosive material was seized.

Investigators believe a core trio of doctors -- Dr Ganaie, Umar Nabi (the driver of an explosives-laden car that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, killing 13 people), and Muzzaffar Rather (absconding) -- were running the module.

Also Read

  1. 'Yet Another Attempt To Silence Us', Say Editors Of Kashmir Times After SIA Raids In Jammu
  2. SIA Files Chargesheet Against Pakistani Handler, Six Others In J&K Narco-Terror Case
  3. Terror Module Case: CIK Raids Doctor's Home In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

TAGGED:

JK POLICE SIA ARREST
DELHI BLAST
JAMMU AND KASHMIR POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.