Jammu and Kashmir Police Recover Pakistani Balloon In Rajouri

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday recovered a balloon in the shape of an aeroplane with the word PIA written on it in the Rajouri district of the border.

According to police sources, the red and white balloon had ‘PIA’ written in Urdu on it and was found in the village of Sarhoti, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Dharamsal police station. Locals immediately informed the police after seeing the suspicious object. On receiving the information, a team of police from the post Triath reached the spot, took the balloon into custody and seized it for further examination.