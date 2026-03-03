Jammu and Kashmir Police Recover Pakistani Balloon In Rajouri
The red and white balloon had ‘PIA’ written in Urdu on it and was found in the village of Sarhoti.
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday recovered a balloon in the shape of an aeroplane with the word PIA written on it in the Rajouri district of the border.
According to police sources, the red and white balloon had ‘PIA’ written in Urdu on it and was found in the village of Sarhoti, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Dharamsal police station. Locals immediately informed the police after seeing the suspicious object. On receiving the information, a team of police from the post Triath reached the spot, took the balloon into custody and seized it for further examination.
It should be noted that such Pakistani balloons are often recovered in border districts like Samba, Kathua, Poonch and Jammu of Jammu and Kashmir, which is now a Union Territory. In each incident, the police takes the balloons into custody and conducts a detailed investigation to assess any possible threat.
Earlier, on February 23, 2026, two balloons were also recovered from Gunara village in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, with a Pakistani Rs 5,000 note and a United States of America dollar attached to them. The police had taken necessary legal action in this case, too, and the investigation is underway.