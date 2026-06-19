JK Police Dismantles Terror Support Network In Kishtwar, Two Arrested
The action is part of a sustained effort to dismantle terror-support structures operating in the Dachan area of Kishtwar district.
By PTI
Published : June 19, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two suspected terror associates in Kishtwar district as part of an ongoing crackdown on anti-national elements and support networks aiding local terrorists, officials said on Friday. With two more arrests, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to four, they said.
The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at police station Kishtwar. The action is part of a sustained effort to dismantle terror-support structures operating in the Dachan area of Kishtwar district.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, said that following a meticulous investigation, police arrested Tariq Ahmed Ginoo, a government employee in the forest department, and Mohammad Iqbal, both residents of Tander in Dachan, for their alleged involvement in facilitating terrorist activities.
The SSP said the duo is suspected of providing support to local terrorists operating in the region. Earlier in the same case, Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, both residents of Chatroo, were arrested for similar offences. The SSP said the investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend all individuals linked to the network.
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