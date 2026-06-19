ETV Bharat / state

JK Police Dismantles Terror Support Network In Kishtwar, Two Arrested

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two suspected terror associates in Kishtwar district as part of an ongoing crackdown on anti-national elements and support networks aiding local terrorists, officials said on Friday. With two more arrests, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to four, they said.

The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at police station Kishtwar. The action is part of a sustained effort to dismantle terror-support structures operating in the Dachan area of Kishtwar district.