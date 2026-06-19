ETV Bharat / state

JK Police Dismantles Terror Support Network In Kishtwar, Two Arrested

The action is part of a sustained effort to dismantle terror-support structures operating in the Dachan area of Kishtwar district.

JK Police Dismantles Terror Support Network In Kishtwar, Two Arrested
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 19, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two suspected terror associates in Kishtwar district as part of an ongoing crackdown on anti-national elements and support networks aiding local terrorists, officials said on Friday. With two more arrests, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to four, they said.

The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at police station Kishtwar. The action is part of a sustained effort to dismantle terror-support structures operating in the Dachan area of Kishtwar district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, said that following a meticulous investigation, police arrested Tariq Ahmed Ginoo, a government employee in the forest department, and Mohammad Iqbal, both residents of Tander in Dachan, for their alleged involvement in facilitating terrorist activities.

The SSP said the duo is suspected of providing support to local terrorists operating in the region. Earlier in the same case, Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, both residents of Chatroo, were arrested for similar offences. The SSP said the investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend all individuals linked to the network.

Also Read

J&K Police Bust Pakistan Sponsored Narco-Terrorism Module; Three Kingpins Arrested From Punjab

TAGGED:

JK TERROR
JK ARREST SUSPECTED TERROR
KISHTWAR
JK POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.