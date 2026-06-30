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Terrorist Sympathiser Held In JK's Kathua

The accused was a key facilitator linked to Pakistan-based terrorists and allegedly played a crucial role in assisting the infiltration of terrorists into Indian territory.

JK KATHUA
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By PTI

Published : June 30, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST

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Jammu: An overground worker has been arrested for allegedly facilitating the infiltration of terrorists from across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Haji Mohammad Lateef, a resident of Kathua district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team arrested the overground worker (OGW), the officials said. According to the officials, the accused was a key facilitator linked to Pakistan-based terrorists and allegedly played a crucial role in assisting the infiltration of more than a dozen terrorists into Indian territory over the years.

Preliminary investigations revealed that OGW had remained in contact with Pakistani handlers for several years and provided logistical support to infiltrating terrorists. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

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TAGGED:

JK POLICE
JK POLICE ARREST OVERGROUND WORKER
JK TERROR
JAMMU KASHMIR KATHUA

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