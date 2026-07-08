ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: PDP Founder Muzaffar Baig's Wife Safina Baig Joins NC

For the NC, unlike in south and central Kashmir where the party has prominent women leaders like Sakeena Itoo and Shameema Firdous, her entry is expected to further strengthen the party's footprint in north Kashmir where Baig commands influence among the Pahari and Kashmiri-speaking population.

A law graduate, Baig unsuccessfully contested the last 2024 legislative assembly elections from the Wagoora-Kreeri constituency as an independent. Her close relative MLA Baramulla Javid Baig parted ways with the PDP and joined the NC before the 2024 assembly elections. He facilitated her entry into the party with the 'consent' of senior Baig.

Safina also backed the NC's demand for restoration of statehood saying the central government should keep its promise it made in the Parliament. "It was an oldest and prestigious state. But the downgrading was unfortunate not just for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but for the country," she added.

Safina attributed her decision to join the NC to its “true representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”. "I was thinking about it for the last year. I felt this party truly represents the people. Personally, I am impressed by the leadership of Omar Abdullah who is presiding over the government during a challenging phase," she said.

She arrived alongside a throng of cheering and drum beating workers at the National Conference headquarters, Nawai Subah in Srinagar. She was welcomed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah and formally entered the party fold in the presence of senior leaders and workers amid chants in support of NC that filled the hall.

Srinagar: Former District Development Council (DDC) and J&K Hajj committee chairperson Safina Baig and wife of Peoples Democratic Party founder and Ex-Member of Parliament Muzaffar Hussain Baig joined the National Conference on Wednesday.

"It will send out a big message in north Kashmir," said Javid Baig. His joining the NC, according to him, had split their workers and family. "But now, all have come together on the NC platform. It will have a particular impact in Baramulla and Kreeri Wagoora constituencies."

Former DDC Chairperson Safina Baig interacts with Farooq Abdullah after joining NC (ETV Bharat)

Internally, Baigs' electoral arithmetic relies on 33 percent women's reservation in the country. By virtue of the decision, they feel Safina will contest from the reserved seat on NC ticket in the next elections from a north Kashmir constituency. Currently, six out of North Kashmir's seven assembly constituencies are represented by NC in the legislative assembly. Safina won the DCC elections in 2020 as an independent before assuming the chairperson with support from J&K Apni Party and Peoples Conference.

In his late 70s now, Baig co-founded the PDP with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1999. But his relations soured with the party following his departure to Parliament in 2014 when the PDP tied a coalition with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in J&K. Earlier, he was elected from Baramulla Assembly constituency in 2002 and 2008.

But the party's decision to send the veteran leader to Parliament was actually meant to eclipse his role in J&K politics, said Javid. "It triggered the meltdown of the PDP as all leaders were in the government without any leader. This leadership vacuum triggered the split of PDP and the party faced repercussions ," he added.

But within PDP and J&K, utterances of Baig who served as deputy chief minister in PDP-Congress government led by Ghulam Nabi Azad, had not gone well with the party's stand. For instance, he called Article 370 a legislation of “history” and had drawn criticism from rivals over his radicalisation of Islam in Kashmir. In 2020, Baig who is an advocate defended J&K's special status and was awarded the Padma Bhushan a year following the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of state into two union territories.

But he tried to chart a new political journey but joining Peoples Conference-led by Sajad Lone where his political journey started in the 1970s but later distanced himself. However, Safina joined the party and was elected DDC chairperson with support from the PC.

The duo briefly returned to PDP in 2024 but announced disassociation with the party. Since then, Baig had largely remained out of public life while Safina assumed the political mantle. "Personally, it was a difficult decision but after much thought we decided to contribute to the party and strengthen it further as it represents the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Baig sb not only advised but ordered me to join the National Conference," Safina said.