Jammu And Kashmir's 'Open Defecation Free' Status Breaks Down On Srinagar-Jammu National Highway
Despite the ODF status of Jammu and Kashmir, commuters on the National Highway 44 complained about poor or no toilets, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Jammu: Even as Jammu and Kashmir was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) and a model UT ahead of Independence Day 2023, this status goes for a toss when it comes to Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) with people forced to defecate in the open due to poor toilet facilities.
The condition on NH44 is such that people have no option but to go for open defecation as the available toilet blocks are either closed or are in dilapidated condition due to which people can't address nature's call.
On August 14, 2023 the then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta formally declared all 6650 villages across 285 blocks as ODF plus model villages as he claimed that the UT achieved 100 percent ODF plus model status. The Union ministry for Jal Shakti later did a 'physical verification' and on September 29, 2023 formally announced the achievement.
But on ground things are giving a totally different look and especially on NH44, which connects the twin capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, people have no option but to go for open defecation.
"I often travel between the capital cities for my business related work and at times have my family along as well. Whenever my wife and daughters have to address nature's call, there is no place on the national highway to go. Men and boys can go for open toilets but there is no place for women to go," Satish Mahajan, a Jammu-based businessman told ETV Bharat.
Mahajan said that the toilets available on the highway are either closed or are not maintained.
As per the data provided by NHAI Jammu, from Lakhanpur to Srinagar, the NHAI has constructed 12 highway mini nests with toilet facilities and 22 separate toilet facilities have also been constructed which are operational for the public. These toilet facilities were constructed near toll plazas and also on the main road of NH44 from Lakhanpur to Srinagar.
But on ground these facilities are in dilapidated condition due to poor maintenance.
From July 3, the annual Amarnath Yatra will also commence and the first batch of pilgrims will leave from Jammu on July 2. To make arrangements for the pilgrimage, several companies of security forces have been already deployed for duty on the highway and many non-government organisations have also installed the free community kitchen services for the pilgrims. These people will also need proper toilet facilities so that the area remains open defecation free.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Regional Officer (RO) Jammu NHAI Radhay Shyam Yadav said that there is dedicated staff on all toll plazas for maintaining the cleanliness of toilets. "If people come across poor hygiene at any toilet complex, they should inform the NHAI and we will take necessary steps," he added.
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