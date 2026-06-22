ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir's 'Open Defecation Free' Status Breaks Down On Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Jammu: Even as Jammu and Kashmir was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) and a model UT ahead of Independence Day 2023, this status goes for a toss when it comes to Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) with people forced to defecate in the open due to poor toilet facilities.

The condition on NH44 is such that people have no option but to go for open defecation as the available toilet blocks are either closed or are in dilapidated condition due to which people can't address nature's call.

On August 14, 2023 the then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta formally declared all 6650 villages across 285 blocks as ODF plus model villages as he claimed that the UT achieved 100 percent ODF plus model status. The Union ministry for Jal Shakti later did a 'physical verification' and on September 29, 2023 formally announced the achievement.

But on ground things are giving a totally different look and especially on NH44, which connects the twin capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, people have no option but to go for open defecation.

"I often travel between the capital cities for my business related work and at times have my family along as well. Whenever my wife and daughters have to address nature's call, there is no place on the national highway to go. Men and boys can go for open toilets but there is no place for women to go," Satish Mahajan, a Jammu-based businessman told ETV Bharat.