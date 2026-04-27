ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir May Get More Slots Under Prime Minister Internship Scheme For Youth

Srinagar: Around 132 vacancies are available for students of Jammu and Kashmir in outside companies that offer paid internships to educated youth under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme.

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme is a flagship initiative under which paid internship opportunities are provided to youth across the country in companies. The interns receive financial assistance of Rs 9,000 per month.

Officials said that more than 300 companies are offering internships to thousands of young interns to provide them industry exposure and upgrade their skills, making them employable in the private sector.

However, following demands to create more vacancies for Jammu and Kashmir youth, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India may increase this number. “I am meeting the Managing Director (MD) & CEO of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and the Chief Secretary. We will try our best to secure maximum vacancies and distribute them fairly across all 20 districts,” said Haamid Bukhari. Registrar of Companies (ROC) for the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh told ETV Bharat.

Earlier, eligibility limited these internship opportunities to graduates and postgraduates. However, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has now allowed final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students to apply for paid internships.

Regarding private companies in Jammu and Kashmir complaining about approval delays and hindrances to ease of doing business, Bukhari said that ease of doing business is a way of life for the government.

“For hearing and addressing the grievances of companies and businessmen, MCA has created and opened a separate Regional Director Office for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand which will help in outreach with the corporate sector. This directorate will cater to the business community,” he said.