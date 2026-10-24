ETV Bharat / state

JK: Man Booked In Pulwama For Impersonating Govt Official, Duping Rs 28 Lakh

Srinagar: A person has been booked in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama for allegedly impersonating a government official and duping a man and his son of Rs 28 lakh in a land compensation case, officials said on Saturday.

Pulwama Police have registered a case under Sections 319 and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in an alleged Rs 28 lakh fraud linked to a land compensation dispute, following directions from the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Pulwama, the officials said.

CJM Muzamil Ahmad Wani on Friday passed the order on the complaint of Mohammad Yousuf Thoker and his son, Tariq Ahmad -- residents of Frastabal, Pampore, who alleged that Haroon Rashid Bandh, a resident of Kachachkoot, Awantipora, impersonated ADC Pulwama, and allegedly obtained money from them by misusing the purported official position.

The complainants said that a portion of Thoker's land at Pulwama's Gudoora was acquired for the widening of National Highway-444, for which compensation was payable. They further alleged that approximately Rs 28 lakh was obtained in connection with land compensation and a property transaction.