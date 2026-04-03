ETV Bharat / state

Jammu & Kashmir LG Orders Magisterial Inquiry Into Ganderbal Encounter After Probe Demands By CM, Leaders

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered an impartial magisterial probe into the encounter in Ganderbal district in which a youth, alleged to be a terrorist, was killed. This comes after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other political leaders raised questions into the killing of Raashid Mugah by the Army in an operation on Wednesday and demanded a transparent and time-bound inquiry into the incident.

The Home department of the Union Territory has asked Ganderbal District Magistrate to conduct a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry within a week.

Taking to his X handle, Sinha said, "I have ordered a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry into Arhama, Ganderbal incident. The inquiry will examine all aspects related to the incident and ensure that justice is served."

The Home department’s order (No. HOME-ISA/102/2024-05-HOME (7429483)), says, "The issue has been examined and accordingly, you are requested to get a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry conducted into the matter to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the death of Raashid Ahmad Mughal S/o Late Gull Zaman Mughal. The inquiry may be completed within a period of seven days and the report be submitted to the Home Department.”

Omar on Thursday demanded a “transparent and time bound probe” after Ajaz Ahmad, brother of the slain 29-year-old youth said that he had no links with militancy. National Conference MP from Srinagar parliamentary constituency Aga Ruhullah Mehdi too demanded “a time-bound, independent probe” while PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had said that there are allegations that the encounter was “fake”.