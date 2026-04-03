Jammu & Kashmir LG Orders Magisterial Inquiry Into Ganderbal Encounter After Probe Demands By CM, Leaders
LG Manoj Sinha said the inquiry will examine all aspects related to the Ganderbal incident and ensure that justice is served.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered an impartial magisterial probe into the encounter in Ganderbal district in which a youth, alleged to be a terrorist, was killed. This comes after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other political leaders raised questions into the killing of Raashid Mugah by the Army in an operation on Wednesday and demanded a transparent and time-bound inquiry into the incident.
The Home department of the Union Territory has asked Ganderbal District Magistrate to conduct a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry within a week.
Taking to his X handle, Sinha said, "I have ordered a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry into Arhama, Ganderbal incident. The inquiry will examine all aspects related to the incident and ensure that justice is served."
I have ordered a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry into Arhama, Ganderbal incident. The inquiry will examine all aspects related to the incident and ensure that justice is served. pic.twitter.com/Uu3Mf3yArd— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 3, 2026
The Home department’s order (No. HOME-ISA/102/2024-05-HOME (7429483)), says, "The issue has been examined and accordingly, you are requested to get a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry conducted into the matter to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the death of Raashid Ahmad Mughal S/o Late Gull Zaman Mughal. The inquiry may be completed within a period of seven days and the report be submitted to the Home Department.”
Omar on Thursday demanded a “transparent and time bound probe” after Ajaz Ahmad, brother of the slain 29-year-old youth said that he had no links with militancy. National Conference MP from Srinagar parliamentary constituency Aga Ruhullah Mehdi too demanded “a time-bound, independent probe” while PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had said that there are allegations that the encounter was “fake”.
The Army on Thursday had said that it killed one terrorist in an operation Arhama in Ganderbal. “During the night of 31 March 2026, the cordon was tactically reorganised amidst the intermittent firing underway. Own troops effectively retaliated with a calibrated response resulting in one terrorist eliminated,” it posted on X.
The Army had not revealed the identity of the slain. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, which was part of the operation, didn't issue any statement about the alleged encounter.
Ajaz said that Rashid had left his home on Tuesday morning but didn't return. He was a post graduate in Commerce and was running a computer centre in the locality. His body was buried in a quiet funeral, attended by seven members, in Zachadara area of Kupwara district, Ajaz said.
Since August 2019, police bury the bodies of slain terrorists at certain designated spots in Kupwara, Baramulla mountains to prevent big gatherings that created law and order issues at their native places.
The family also went to the police station to lodge a complaint.
“Any attempt to obfuscate or delay the announcement of a probe will only damage credibility and that is not in anyone’s interest,” Omar, who was elected an MLA from Ganderbal constituency, said.
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