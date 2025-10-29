ETV Bharat / state

CM Omar's National Law University Announcement In JK Assembly Triggers Row; BJP To File ECI Complaint

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution supporting setting up of National Law University with classes expected to start from next year.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said they are identifying the potential sites for the varsity and the makeshift campus may operate out of Budgam district. He said that classes may start from April 2026 as they have already reserved Rs 50 crore for it.

The private members resolution was moved in the House by the Congress legislator from Bandipora Nizammudin Bhat. Initially, he proposed the the campus be established in Bandipora district drawing a response from opposition Bharatiya Janata Party legislators.

In his response, Abdullah said that he will not fall into dispute whether it will be established in Kashmir or Jammu region. Instead he is in favour of setting up in Jammu and Kashmir.

Citing example of IIM and Central University which were approved by UPA government, he offered gratitude to Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh for establishing two central universities in Jammu and Kashmir against the provision.

“He did justice woth both Jammu as well as Kashmir. Now the decision for location for establishment of Law University will be decided after taking due consideration. The location will be decided at right time. I will talk to Jammu and Kashmir High Chief Justice and take forward the proposal,” the Chief Minister added.