ETV Bharat / state

'Aquatic Life Likely to Be Impacted': J&K High Court Seeks Nigeen Road Plan, Reviews Dal Lake Protection

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has directed the Union Territory government to submit the exact plan and maps of a proposed road in the Nigeen Lake area and potential impact of the project on aquatic life and the lake's ecosystem.

Taking note of concerns that the proposed construction could encroach upon the lake area, damage its aquatic ecosystem and lead to the felling of thousands of trees, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rahul Bharti directed the government to provide a detailed account of the project and its likely environmental consequences.

“The seriousness of the matter prompts this Court to direct Mohsin Qadri, learned Senior AAG, to come out with the exact plan, along with maps, containing details of the road, the aquatic life likely to be impacted and also the likely impact on the ecosystem of the lake,” the bench observed.

The direction was passed on November 17, 2026, as the court heard a public interest litigation (PIL 159/2002), titled Syed Iqbal Tahir Geelani versus State of Jammu and Kashmir and Others, and a connected application, CM No. 7957/2026. The application was filed in connection with the proposed road construction in the Nigeen Lake area.

Advocate Shafqat Nazir, appearing for the applicant, submitted that the project would adversely affect aquatic life and the lake's ecosystem. He further argued that the proposed road would eat into the area belonging to the lake system. The construction could also result in the felling of thousands of trees. Taking note of these submissions, the court sought the exact alignment and details of the proposed road, along with maps identifying the aquatic life likely to be affected and the wider environmental consequences.

2002 Court Order Continues To Govern Dal, Nigeen and Anchar lakes

In the larger proceedings concerning the conservation of Kashmir's three major water bodies, the High Court also considered the continuing relevance of its foundational order dated July 19, 2002.

Senior advocate Z.A. Shah, appearing as amicus curiae, submitted that the order continued to govern the status and affairs of Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake and Anchar Lake. He argued that the 2002 order had an overriding effect over the Master Plan and present or future government policies wherever their provisions conflicted with the court's directions.

The court recorded his submission that the Master Plan or other policies could prevail wherever there was no conflict with the express mandate of the July 19, 2002, order. However, in case of a conflict, the earlier judicial directions would prevail.