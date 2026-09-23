11-Year-Old Rape Survivor Need Not Carry Pregnancy to Term, Rules J&K High Court
The court has held that a child cannot be compelled to carry the pregnancy to term merely because the gestational period crossed the statutory limit.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the immediate medical termination of the pregnancy of an 11-year-old girl after an alleged sexual assault.
The High Court held that the child cannot be compelled to carry the pregnancy to term merely because the gestational period crossed the statutory limit while her case was before the court.
While pronouncing his 12-page judgment in WP(C) No 2206/2026, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed the authorities to take "immediate and all consequential steps" required for the medical termination. He also ordered psychological counselling and support for the child, protection of her identity and medical records, preservation of foetal material for possible DNA testing, and payment by the authorities of expenses connected with the procedure and related medical care.
The case began after the girl, who had been living with her family in Baramulla after moving from Reasi earlier that year, developed a fever, vomiting, a cough, and abdominal pain during her stay in Kashmir. She was initially taken to a local medical practitioner and later to Sub-District Hospital Magam. An ultrasound examination revealed that "she was pregnant."
According to the judgment, the girl told doctors that she had been forcibly subjected to sexual intercourse by an unknown person during her stay in Kashmir. She had not previously disclosed the incident to her family.
The matter was subsequently reported to police. The girl was taken into protective custody after medico-legal formalities and lodged in a shelter home. The judgment records that the person allegedly responsible had not been identified or arrested by the time the court delivered its decision.
The girl's father approached the High Court seeking medical termination of the pregnancy, directions for the investigation and arrest of the alleged offender, and compensation under the applicable victim compensation scheme.
The court had earlier, on September 8, directed the Principal of Government Medical College, Baramulla, to constitute a medical board to determine whether termination was medically feasible.
The Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, was also directed to ensure that the minor was taken before the medical board under appropriate protection. The board subsequently examined the girl and submitted its opinion in a sealed cover.
The judgment records that the board conducted multidisciplinary clinical, gynecological, radiological, psychiatric and psychological, general medical, pediatric, anesthetic and forensic assessments. It concluded that the girl was physically and mentally fit to undergo medical termination of pregnancy, “subject to the applicable law, consent requirements and specialist supervision.”
The ultrasound showed a single live intrauterine pregnancy of approximately 22 weeks and five days at the time of the medical assessment on September 11. The medical board nevertheless noted that termination at that stage carried increased maternal and procedural risks including bleeding, infection, possible need for blood transfusion, transfusion-related complications, prolonged hospitalisation and anesthesia or procedure-related complications.
It advised that the termination be undertaken at an appropriately equipped tertiary-care facility with specialist supervision and necessary medical precautions. The legal issue arose because the pregnancy was within the period contemplated under rule 3-B of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, 2003, when the medical board examined the girl.
By the time the judgment was delivered on September 22, the pregnancy had advanced to approximately 24 weeks and two days, the court noted.
Rule 3-B permits specified categories of women, including survivors of sexual assault or rape and minors, to seek termination of pregnancy up to 24 weeks.
The High Court noted that the statutory period had therefore been crossed during the period in which the matter was being considered by the court.
But Justice Nargal held that this development could not, in the circumstances of the case, be treated in isolation. "The pregnancy is the consequence of sexual assault upon an 11-year-old child," the court said, noting that the medical board had found termination medically feasible.
The judge further observed that the delay was not attributable to deliberate inaction by the petitioner. Instead, it occurred while medical opinion was being obtained and the requested relief was under judicial consideration.
The court held that the statutory framework had to be read together with its constitutional jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.
Justice Nargal referred to a Supreme Court judgment in S vs Union of India, SLP No. 14454/2026, decided on April 24, 2026.
The Supreme Court had considered the relationship between the statutory framework governing medical termination and the constitutional jurisdiction of courts where the statutory period had expired.
The High Court reproduced an extensive passage from that ruling. The Supreme Court had held that the absence of a remedy under the statute does not necessarily prevent a constitutional court from considering relief.
The judgment quoted the Supreme Court as saying that constitutional courts must examine the circumstances from the perspective of the pregnant woman and her constitutional rights rather than mechanically requiring continuation of an unwanted pregnancy.
Applying those principles to the case before him, Justice Nargal wrote: "The victim, being a minor child aged about 11 years, cannot be compelled to carry to term a pregnancy resulting from the sexual assault committed upon her."
The judge noted that the medical board had found the girl physically and mentally fit to undergo termination and that termination at the relevant gestational age was medically feasible. The court also emphasised the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy.
"The victim's tender age, her vulnerability, the circumstances in which the pregnancy has arisen, her physical and mental condition and the medical opinion furnished by the duly constituted medical board are all relevant circumstances which this court cannot lose sight of while considering the prayer for termination," Justice Nargal said.
After considering the medical opinion, the circumstances of the case and the Supreme Court's ruling, the High Court concluded that the relief sought by the minor should be granted.
"Having regard to the totality of the circumstances, the tender age of the minor, the nature of the allegations and the medical opinion rendered by the duly constituted medical board and the law laid down by the Supreme Court, this court finds sufficient grounds to grant the relief sought," the judgment stated. "The petition is, accordingly, allowed."
The court directed the respondents to take immediate and steps necessary for carrying out the medical termination of pregnancy. The Principal or Medical Superintendent of the Associated Hospital, Government Medical College, Baramulla, was directed to make all necessary arrangements for the procedure at the earliest possible opportunity.
The court also ordered that the girl's mother or lawful guardian be permitted to remain with her during the termination procedure, subject to medical protocol. Psychological counselling and support were ordered both before and after the procedure.
While ordering that "foetal material be preserved", the court said that termination order did not end the criminal investigation into the alleged sexual assault. "...because the alleged offender had not been apprehended and material arising from the termination could potentially assist the investigation... directed the authorities to preserve foetal tissue or other relevant material wherever medically and legally permissible."
The court further directed that all expenses connected with the termination, including treatment and care before the procedure and post-procedure medical care, be borne by the respondents (government) in accordance with law and the medical board's recommendations.
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