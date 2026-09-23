ETV Bharat / state

11-Year-Old Rape Survivor Need Not Carry Pregnancy to Term, Rules J&K High Court

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the immediate medical termination of the pregnancy of an 11-year-old girl after an alleged sexual assault.

The High Court held that the child cannot be compelled to carry the pregnancy to term merely because the gestational period crossed the statutory limit while her case was before the court.

While pronouncing his 12-page judgment in WP(C) No 2206/2026, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed the authorities to take "immediate and all consequential steps" required for the medical termination. He also ordered psychological counselling and support for the child, protection of her identity and medical records, preservation of foetal material for possible DNA testing, and payment by the authorities of expenses connected with the procedure and related medical care.

The case began after the girl, who had been living with her family in Baramulla after moving from Reasi earlier that year, developed a fever, vomiting, a cough, and abdominal pain during her stay in Kashmir. She was initially taken to a local medical practitioner and later to Sub-District Hospital Magam. An ultrasound examination revealed that "she was pregnant."

According to the judgment, the girl told doctors that she had been forcibly subjected to sexual intercourse by an unknown person during her stay in Kashmir. She had not previously disclosed the incident to her family.

The matter was subsequently reported to police. The girl was taken into protective custody after medico-legal formalities and lodged in a shelter home. The judgment records that the person allegedly responsible had not been identified or arrested by the time the court delivered its decision.

The girl's father approached the High Court seeking medical termination of the pregnancy, directions for the investigation and arrest of the alleged offender, and compensation under the applicable victim compensation scheme.

The court had earlier, on September 8, directed the Principal of Government Medical College, Baramulla, to constitute a medical board to determine whether termination was medically feasible.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, was also directed to ensure that the minor was taken before the medical board under appropriate protection. The board subsequently examined the girl and submitted its opinion in a sealed cover.

The judgment records that the board conducted multidisciplinary clinical, gynecological, radiological, psychiatric and psychological, general medical, pediatric, anesthetic and forensic assessments. It concluded that the girl was physically and mentally fit to undergo medical termination of pregnancy, “subject to the applicable law, consent requirements and specialist supervision.”

The ultrasound showed a single live intrauterine pregnancy of approximately 22 weeks and five days at the time of the medical assessment on September 11. The medical board nevertheless noted that termination at that stage carried increased maternal and procedural risks including bleeding, infection, possible need for blood transfusion, transfusion-related complications, prolonged hospitalisation and anesthesia or procedure-related complications.

It advised that the termination be undertaken at an appropriately equipped tertiary-care facility with specialist supervision and necessary medical precautions. The legal issue arose because the pregnancy was within the period contemplated under rule 3-B of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, 2003, when the medical board examined the girl.

By the time the judgment was delivered on September 22, the pregnancy had advanced to approximately 24 weeks and two days, the court noted.

Rule 3-B permits specified categories of women, including survivors of sexual assault or rape and minors, to seek termination of pregnancy up to 24 weeks.

The High Court noted that the statutory period had therefore been crossed during the period in which the matter was being considered by the court.

But Justice Nargal held that this development could not, in the circumstances of the case, be treated in isolation. "The pregnancy is the consequence of sexual assault upon an 11-year-old child," the court said, noting that the medical board had found termination medically feasible.