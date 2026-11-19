ETV Bharat / state

Can FIR Orders Be Challenged? J&K High Court Refers Matter To Larger Bench

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has referred a significant legal question concerning the revisability of magistrates' orders directing registration of an FIR and police investigation to a larger bench. The court observed that the issue requires an authoritative determination in view of conflicting judicial interpretations.

Justice Sanjay Parihar, while hearing two connected petitions, said that the existing legal position required reconsideration, particularly in light of the distinction between interlocutory and intermediate orders under criminal procedure.

The 27-page judgment was pronounced on November 17 in CRM(M) No. 678/2021 and CRM(M) No. 179/2025 after being reserved on November 2.

The central question before the court was whether an order passed under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), directing registration of an FIR and investigation, is necessarily an interlocutory order and therefore barred from revision under Section 397(2) CrPC, or whether it can qualify as an intermediate order open to challenge before a revisional court.

The corresponding provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which came into force on July 1, 2024, are Sections 175(3) and 438(2), respectively.

The court noted that the Allahabad High Court, in Father Thomas vs State of UP held that such orders are interlocutory and cannot be challenged through revision by a prospective accused. However, the Bombay High Court has followed a different line of precedents recognising revisional jurisdiction in such matters.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had also previously held in Satpal Sharma vs Pawan Singh Rathore case that an order directing investigation under Section 156(3) CrPC is interlocutory and not amenable to criminal revision.

Justice Parihar observed that judicial discipline prevented a coordinate bench from overruling an earlier decision merely because another interpretation appeared preferable.

"The proper course, if substantial reasons exist for doubting the correctness of the earlier view, is to refer the question before a larger Bench," the court observed.

The judgment emphasised that magistrates cannot mechanically direct registration of FIRs and must independently examine the allegations, supporting material and statutory requirements before exercising powers under Section 156(3) CrPC.

Referring to Supreme Court judgments, including Priyanka Srivastava vs State of Uttar Pradesh and Anil Kumar vs M.K. Aiyappa, the court said a magistrate is not expected to act as a mere forwarding authority.

"The direction for investigation must result from an independent judicial assessment of the allegations and the statutory conditions governing the exercise of jurisdiction," Justice Parihar observed.

The court also highlighted the need to examine applicable statutory protections when allegations are directed against public servants.

It clarified that it would be incorrect to hold that no investigation can ever be directed against a police officer without prior sanction. However, a magistrate cannot disregard a statutory prohibition or mandatory prerequisite where the law expressly requires compliance.