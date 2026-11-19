Can FIR Orders Be Challenged? J&K High Court Refers Matter To Larger Bench
The court has held that the matter involves a legal question over the distinction between interlocutory and intermediate orders.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has referred a significant legal question concerning the revisability of magistrates' orders directing registration of an FIR and police investigation to a larger bench. The court observed that the issue requires an authoritative determination in view of conflicting judicial interpretations.
Justice Sanjay Parihar, while hearing two connected petitions, said that the existing legal position required reconsideration, particularly in light of the distinction between interlocutory and intermediate orders under criminal procedure.
The 27-page judgment was pronounced on November 17 in CRM(M) No. 678/2021 and CRM(M) No. 179/2025 after being reserved on November 2.
The central question before the court was whether an order passed under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), directing registration of an FIR and investigation, is necessarily an interlocutory order and therefore barred from revision under Section 397(2) CrPC, or whether it can qualify as an intermediate order open to challenge before a revisional court.
The corresponding provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which came into force on July 1, 2024, are Sections 175(3) and 438(2), respectively.
The court noted that the Allahabad High Court, in Father Thomas vs State of UP held that such orders are interlocutory and cannot be challenged through revision by a prospective accused. However, the Bombay High Court has followed a different line of precedents recognising revisional jurisdiction in such matters.
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had also previously held in Satpal Sharma vs Pawan Singh Rathore case that an order directing investigation under Section 156(3) CrPC is interlocutory and not amenable to criminal revision.
Justice Parihar observed that judicial discipline prevented a coordinate bench from overruling an earlier decision merely because another interpretation appeared preferable.
"The proper course, if substantial reasons exist for doubting the correctness of the earlier view, is to refer the question before a larger Bench," the court observed.
The judgment emphasised that magistrates cannot mechanically direct registration of FIRs and must independently examine the allegations, supporting material and statutory requirements before exercising powers under Section 156(3) CrPC.
Referring to Supreme Court judgments, including Priyanka Srivastava vs State of Uttar Pradesh and Anil Kumar vs M.K. Aiyappa, the court said a magistrate is not expected to act as a mere forwarding authority.
"The direction for investigation must result from an independent judicial assessment of the allegations and the statutory conditions governing the exercise of jurisdiction," Justice Parihar observed.
The court also highlighted the need to examine applicable statutory protections when allegations are directed against public servants.
It clarified that it would be incorrect to hold that no investigation can ever be directed against a police officer without prior sanction. However, a magistrate cannot disregard a statutory prohibition or mandatory prerequisite where the law expressly requires compliance.
The judgment also addressed the consequences of FIR registration for persons named in complaints. It acknowledged that criminal investigation may affect individual liberty, reputation and privacy, but clarified that registration of an FIR does not automatically authorise arrest.
"An order directing investigation does not constitute a judicial determination that the person named in the complaint has committed an offence," the court said, adding that investigating agencies must objectively examine allegations and collect evidence supporting or contradicting them.
One of the connected cases, CRM(M) No. 678/2021, concerns a petition filed by then Jammu SSP Shridhar Patil, Cyber Crime Police Station through then DySP Parupkar Singh, and then Janipur SHO Naresh Kumar, challenging proceedings arising from a complaint by Neha Chawla.
The petitioners had questioned the direction for registration of an FIR against senior police officials, raising issues concerning jurisdiction and statutory safeguards, including the requirement of sanction wherever applicable.
The second petition, CRM(M) No. 179/2025, was filed by Bharat Bhushan and Anuj Sajgotra against an order directing registration of an FIR on a complaint by Neelam Gorkha.
The dispute concerns a shop, National Medical Hall, near Sub-District Hospital, Bishnah, which the petitioners claimed to have occupied since 1993. They had earlier approached a civil court seeking protection against forcible dispossession.
The magistrate, through an order dated June 3, 2024, directed registration of an FIR on the respondent's application under Section 156(3) CrPC. Their subsequent revision petition was dismissed by the Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu, on February 28, 2025, as not maintainable.
The High Court said the issue extended beyond the individual disputes and had continuing relevance for criminal courts, particularly following the introduction of Section 175(3) BNSS, which incorporates additional procedural safeguards.
It formulated six questions for consideration by the larger bench, including whether orders under Section 156(3) CrPC can constitute intermediate orders, whether disposal of the application is relevant in determining revisability, and whether allegations of jurisdictional defects or non-compliance with mandatory safeguards can be examined in revision.
The proposed reference also seeks clarity on the permissible scope of revisional interference at different stages, including before FIR registration, during investigation and after submission of a police report or taking of cognizance.
While the court did not conclusively decide the maintainability of the revision petitions or determine the allegations on their merits, instead, it directed the registry to place both petitions before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders regarding constitution of a larger bench.
"The matter involves a substantial question of law concerning the interpretation of the statutory bar against revision and the distinction between interlocutory and intermediate orders," the court observed.
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