'Allotment Only a Temporary Right': J&K HC Dismisses Indo-Kashmir Carpet Factory Heirs' Plea

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the cancellation of a decades-old industrial lease over evacuee property in Srinagar.

A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar on December 4, 2025, dismissed an appeal filed by five heirs who had sought to retain possession of the land. The property had originally been leased to their predecessor several decades ago.

The bench dismissed the Letters Patent Appeal filed by appellant Ishtiaq Ahmad Mir, 60, and four other family members, who had challenged the 2008 order of the Custodian General that cancelled their late relative's long-standing allotment at Shah Mohalla, Nawab Bazar.

The property, measuring over 11 kanals, had originally been allotted in 1952 to the late Haji Mohammad Jamal for running M/s Indo-Kashmir Carpet Factory. After Jamal's death in 1990, the family continued in possession without a formal transfer of rights.

The bench, in its 13-page judgement, noted that the appellants had been given continued protection during earlier rounds of litigation but failed to convince the authorities that they had cleared arrears of rent or that they were entitled to automatic succession of leasehold rights.

While examining the Custodian General's findings, the court placed emphasis on a key observation in the 2008 order, where the Custodian General said: "It is proper to mention here that the Evacuee Property has not been properly managed after the death of the original allottee, Haji Mohammad Jamal, and the Custodian has also failed to discharge his duties in administering, preserving, and managing this Evacuee Property. If the lessees/allottees were obliged to pay rent on time, the Custodian was also duty-bound to recover the rent. Both have failed and, in the process, the interests of the Evacuee have suffered."

The Custodian General had also recorded that the factory premises were found closed and non-functional, and that the property had been "allowed to be occupied by unauthorised persons", including a partnership concern not recognised as a lawful transferee. The legal heirs denied these claims but failed to provide documentary proof of their entitlement before the authorities.