'Allotment Only a Temporary Right': J&K HC Dismisses Indo-Kashmir Carpet Factory Heirs' Plea
The division bench dismissed the Letters Patent Appeal filed by appellant Ishtiaq Ahmad Mir, 60, and four other family members.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the cancellation of a decades-old industrial lease over evacuee property in Srinagar.
A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar on December 4, 2025, dismissed an appeal filed by five heirs who had sought to retain possession of the land. The property had originally been leased to their predecessor several decades ago.
The bench dismissed the Letters Patent Appeal filed by appellant Ishtiaq Ahmad Mir, 60, and four other family members, who had challenged the 2008 order of the Custodian General that cancelled their late relative's long-standing allotment at Shah Mohalla, Nawab Bazar.
The property, measuring over 11 kanals, had originally been allotted in 1952 to the late Haji Mohammad Jamal for running M/s Indo-Kashmir Carpet Factory. After Jamal's death in 1990, the family continued in possession without a formal transfer of rights.
The bench, in its 13-page judgement, noted that the appellants had been given continued protection during earlier rounds of litigation but failed to convince the authorities that they had cleared arrears of rent or that they were entitled to automatic succession of leasehold rights.
While examining the Custodian General's findings, the court placed emphasis on a key observation in the 2008 order, where the Custodian General said: "It is proper to mention here that the Evacuee Property has not been properly managed after the death of the original allottee, Haji Mohammad Jamal, and the Custodian has also failed to discharge his duties in administering, preserving, and managing this Evacuee Property. If the lessees/allottees were obliged to pay rent on time, the Custodian was also duty-bound to recover the rent. Both have failed and, in the process, the interests of the Evacuee have suffered."
The Custodian General had also recorded that the factory premises were found closed and non-functional, and that the property had been "allowed to be occupied by unauthorised persons", including a partnership concern not recognised as a lawful transferee. The legal heirs denied these claims but failed to provide documentary proof of their entitlement before the authorities.
"Having regard to the law governing such allotments, the allotment merely conferred a temporary right of use and occupation and constituted only a licence, not a lease, notwithstanding that the allotment was followed by an instrument between the parties described as a lease deed," the bench said.
The appellants argued before the High Court that they had paid rent exceeding the amount allegedly due and that the findings on non-use were reached without granting them an opportunity of hearing. They also contended that the relationship should have been governed under the rent-control law. However, the bench rejected these submissions after reviewing statutory provisions.
The court held that the property was not governed by rent-control legislation, noting that the Evacuees’ (Administration of Property) Act gives the Custodian overriding authority. "The Rent Control Act does not apply to evacuee property… the appellants’ plea seeking protection under the Rent Control Act is wholly misconceived," observed the High Court.
On the issue of arrears, the bench noted concurrent findings that the family had remained in default to the extent of about Rs 1.62 lakh up to September 2006. Under Rule 14 of the Evacuee Property Rules, failure to pay rent for three months is sufficient to justify cancellation.
The judgment also records that the heirs could have applied for fresh allotment or regularisation by paying the required premium, a possibility earlier suggested by the Custodian General. The bench observed that the offer "was never responded to".
Justice Parihar, who authored the judgment, held that the appellants’ arguments could not override the statutory scheme. The court noted that even if heirs claimed continued possession after 1990, regularisation could not be done on old terms because later rules required payment of a premium and revision of rent.
Finding "no perversity" in the orders of the Custodian and the single judge who had earlier dismissed the writ petition, the bench dismissed the appeal and allowed authorities to proceed in accordance with law. It also reiterated that the heirs may still apply for regularisation if they choose to comply with the rules.
