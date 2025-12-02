ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: High Court Allows PDP Leader Waheed Para to Travel Within Country

Srinagar: Nearly four years after his arrest in a terror conspiracy case, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed ur Rehman Para was on Tuesday granted permission to travel outside by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh.

A bench of Justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Sanjeev Kumar modified an earlier bail condition and said Para may travel within the country after informing the trial court of his location and purpose of visit. The order came on an application filed by Para seeking relaxation in the restrictions imposed on him in 2022.

Para was granted bail by a division bench in May 2022 on a surety of Rs One lakh with directions that he present himself before the investigating officer when required, surrender his passport and not leave Jammu and Kashmir without prior permission of the trial court.

In the plea seeking relaxation, Advocate Shariq J Reyaz told the High Court that Para was an elected MLA who needed to travel frequently for official and other responsibilities. Reyaz argued the restriction was causing hardship and making it difficult for Para to perform his duties.