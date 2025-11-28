ETV Bharat / state

JK: Hideout Linked To JeM Busted In Pulwama, Terrorist Associate Held

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday busted a hideout linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, and arrested a terrorist associate involved in supporting terrorists, police said. In a major success against the terror network, Police in Awantipora, along with security forces, busted the hideout and arrested a terrorist associate, a police spokesman said.

The arrested terrorist associate has been actively involved in providing logistic support and facilitating transportation of arms and ammunition to JeM terrorists operating in the Tral and Awantipora areas, he said. He further informed that, acting on a credible input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Naner Midoora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.