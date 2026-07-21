ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir High Court Orders Fresh Junior Assistant Test For 67 Aspirants After Exam Material Shortage

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered a fresh examination for 67 candidates who were not able to appear in the recent Junior Assistant recruitment test after the examination material fell short at one of the centres.

According to an order issued by the Registrar General, the written examination for Junior Assistant posts in the High Court was conducted through an outsourced agency at various centres across Jammu and Kashmir on July 19.

During the examination, the High Court was informed that at the Jammu Institute of Ayurveda and Research, Nardani, Kot Balwal, ran short of examination material. As a result, 67 candidates who had reported for the test were not provided with OMR sheets and question booklets and could not appear in the examination.