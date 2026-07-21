Jammu Kashmir High Court Orders Fresh Junior Assistant Test For 67 Aspirants After Exam Material Shortage
Candidates at a Jammu examination centre were unable to take the July 19 recruitment test after OMR sheets and question booklets fell short.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered a fresh examination for 67 candidates who were not able to appear in the recent Junior Assistant recruitment test after the examination material fell short at one of the centres.
According to an order issued by the Registrar General, the written examination for Junior Assistant posts in the High Court was conducted through an outsourced agency at various centres across Jammu and Kashmir on July 19.
During the examination, the High Court was informed that at the Jammu Institute of Ayurveda and Research, Nardani, Kot Balwal, ran short of examination material. As a result, 67 candidates who had reported for the test were not provided with OMR sheets and question booklets and could not appear in the examination.
The order said the Registrar Recruitment brought the matter to the notice of the High Court. The High Court then decided that the 67 affected candidates would be given another opportunity to appear for the examination.
The order stated: "The leftover 67 candidates who could not appear in the examination for the aforesaid reason, shall be informed through publication that their examination shall be held within two weeks, for which date, time and venue shall be notified within the next two days." The fresh examination will be conducted within two weeks, while the schedule and venue will be announced within the next two days, the order said.
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