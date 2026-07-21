ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir High Court Orders Fresh Junior Assistant Test For 67 Aspirants After Exam Material Shortage

Candidates at a Jammu examination centre were unable to take the July 19 recruitment test after OMR sheets and question booklets fell short.

Representational image.
Representational image. ((IANS))
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 21, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered a fresh examination for 67 candidates who were not able to appear in the recent Junior Assistant recruitment test after the examination material fell short at one of the centres.

According to an order issued by the Registrar General, the written examination for Junior Assistant posts in the High Court was conducted through an outsourced agency at various centres across Jammu and Kashmir on July 19.

During the examination, the High Court was informed that at the Jammu Institute of Ayurveda and Research, Nardani, Kot Balwal, ran short of examination material. As a result, 67 candidates who had reported for the test were not provided with OMR sheets and question booklets and could not appear in the examination.

The order said the Registrar Recruitment brought the matter to the notice of the High Court. The High Court then decided that the 67 affected candidates would be given another opportunity to appear for the examination.

The order stated: "The leftover 67 candidates who could not appear in the examination for the aforesaid reason, shall be informed through publication that their examination shall be held within two weeks, for which date, time and venue shall be notified within the next two days." The fresh examination will be conducted within two weeks, while the schedule and venue will be announced within the next two days, the order said.

Also Read

  1. 'The Relieving... Was Nothing but Recognition of the Legal Position': J&K HC Upholds Bank CEO's Exit
  2. Juvenile Acts Can't Justify PSA Detention, Jammu Kashmir HC Rules And Orders Youth's Release

TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIR HIGH COURT
OMR SHEET SHORTAGE
JUNIOR ASSISTANT FRESH EXAMINATION
JUNIOR ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.