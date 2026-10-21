Jammu And Kashmir Govt Hikes Medical Interns' Stipend After Prolonged Protests
The hike, which takes the stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000, comes after prolonged protests by the MBBS and BDS interns, reports Parvez-ud Din.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has increased the monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns, including foreign medical graduates, from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000, following prolonged protests by medical interns across the Union Territory.
The enhanced stipend, which is short of the Rs 30,000 figure as demanded by the medical interns, will take effect from October 1, 2026, according to an order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department on Wednesday.
The decision more than doubles the existing monthly stipend, giving interns an increase of Rs 12,700. It applies to MBBS and BDS interns, including foreign medical graduates undergoing internships in Jammu and Kashmir.
The order comes after interns at government medical colleges across the Union Territory staged protests over delays in implementing the promised stipend hike. The interns had launched an indefinite strike, demanding a formal government order to confirm the increase.
Earlier on Wednesday, medical interns continued their agitation at government medical colleges across Jammu and Kashmir and at SKIMS Medical College in Bemina, Srinagar.
The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) had maintained that the protests would continue until the government issued a written order confirming the revised stipend. The association said verbal assurances were not sufficient after repeated delays in fulfilling the commitment.
AIMSA representatives Dr. Danish Ali and Dr. Farhan of Government Medical College Srinagar and Dr. Jabran Khan of Government Medical College Rajouri reiterated the demand for a formal order.
The association said its joint secretary, Dr. Akib Javid, had received a call from an officer on special duty on Tuesday regarding the proposed increase. However, it said the communication could not replace an official government order.
AIMSA president Dr. Mohammad Momin Khan said repeated delays and assurances had weakened interns’ trust in verbal commitments. The association had urged the government to complete the formalities and implement the promised increase without further delay.
The National Conference also posted about the stipend hike on its official X account on Wednesday.
"CM Omar Abdullah approves increase in monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns," a photo tweeted by NC said, adding, "a promise made is a promise kept".
A promise made is a promise kept. https://t.co/psg7SmRfqL— JKNC (@JKNC_) October 21, 2026
The interns had first launched an indefinite strike on August 31, demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. They suspended the agitation on September 8 after the government assured them that the issue would be resolved within 30 days. When the deadline passed without a formal order, they resumed protests on October 19 and announced an indefinite strike on October 20.
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