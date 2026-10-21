ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Govt Hikes Medical Interns' Stipend After Prolonged Protests

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has increased the monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns, including foreign medical graduates, from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000, following prolonged protests by medical interns across the Union Territory.

The enhanced stipend, which is short of the Rs 30,000 figure as demanded by the medical interns, will take effect from October 1, 2026, according to an order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department on Wednesday.

Jammu And Kashmir Govt Hikes Medical Interns' Stipend After Prolonged Protests (Screengrab)

The decision more than doubles the existing monthly stipend, giving interns an increase of Rs 12,700. It applies to MBBS and BDS interns, including foreign medical graduates undergoing internships in Jammu and Kashmir.

The order comes after interns at government medical colleges across the Union Territory staged protests over delays in implementing the promised stipend hike. The interns had launched an indefinite strike, demanding a formal government order to confirm the increase.

Earlier on Wednesday, medical interns continued their agitation at government medical colleges across Jammu and Kashmir and at SKIMS Medical College in Bemina, Srinagar.

The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) had maintained that the protests would continue until the government issued a written order confirming the revised stipend. The association said verbal assurances were not sufficient after repeated delays in fulfilling the commitment.

AIMSA representatives Dr. Danish Ali and Dr. Farhan of Government Medical College Srinagar and Dr. Jabran Khan of Government Medical College Rajouri reiterated the demand for a formal order.