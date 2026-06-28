Jammu Kashmir Govt Defends Job Outsourcing After Facing Criticism From PDP
Jammu and Kashmir government has said outsourcing is permitted under General Financial Rules which were notified in 2019 and 2017, reports Mir Farhat.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Srinagar: Facing criticism from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the outsourcing of jobs in government departments, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday defended the process and blamed the opposition party for introducing the scheme during its tenure.
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Ministers for Health and Medical Education and for Rural Development and Agriculture, Sakina Itoo and Javaid Ahmad Dar, defended the exercise and clarified the allegations levelled by the PDP.
Wani said that the outsourcing is being done in accordance with the General Financial Rules notified in 2019 and 2017. "General Financial Rules allow outsourcing. We don't deny outsourcing, but it is over and above the sanctioned staff strength,” he said.
The CM's advisor said the government would review "what went wrong with GFR." "Those who are responsible for outsourcing are now blaming us," he added.
Minister for Health Itoo said outsourcing is not permanent employment. "These people don't have a pension or any pay hike. They have been hired for sanitation and security of hospitals and other departments, and for centrally sponsored schemes,” Itoo said.
Launching a counterattack on the PDP, she said that their government started the exercise in 2015 and 2018. “This outsourcing is their (PDP's) gift to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Javaid Ahmad Dar, said Jammu and Kashmir, is not the only place where governments outsource jobs and it is done across the country. “Sanctioned strength is the same; it is not being altered. In the animal husbandry department, jobs have been outsourced for two centrally sponsored schemes. This has happened before our party was elected to power in 2024,” Dar said.
He said that in the agriculture department, those jobs were outsourced, which get 100 percent funding from the central government to fill gaps in livestock promotion programmes. "Private agencies hire these people. NLRM is a centrally sponsored scheme for which people are hired through private agencies," he said.
The minister said the gazetted and non-gazetted posts are filled by the government's recruiting agencies through proper process. On the allegations of recruiting his relative as Assistant Registrar SKUAST, Dar said universities function without government intervention. "Universities recruit through their own selection committees," he said.
The minister said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating the recruitment in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. “There are so many relatives of PDP in the list," he said.
The government has outsourced more than 23000 jobs for services such as sanitation, security, and information technology through over 200 private companies since 2021.
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