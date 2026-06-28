ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Defends Job Outsourcing After Facing Criticism From PDP

A joint press conference being addressed in Srinagar by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo and Minister for Agriculture Production and Rural Development Javaid Ahmad Dar. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Facing criticism from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the outsourcing of jobs in government departments, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday defended the process and blamed the opposition party for introducing the scheme during its tenure.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Ministers for Health and Medical Education and for Rural Development and Agriculture, Sakina Itoo and Javaid Ahmad Dar, defended the exercise and clarified the allegations levelled by the PDP.

Wani said that the outsourcing is being done in accordance with the General Financial Rules notified in 2019 and 2017. "General Financial Rules allow outsourcing. We don't deny outsourcing, but it is over and above the sanctioned staff strength,” he said.

The CM's advisor said the government would review "what went wrong with GFR." "Those who are responsible for outsourcing are now blaming us," he added.

Minister for Health Itoo said outsourcing is not permanent employment. "These people don't have a pension or any pay hike. They have been hired for sanitation and security of hospitals and other departments, and for centrally sponsored schemes,” Itoo said.

Launching a counterattack on the PDP, she said that their government started the exercise in 2015 and 2018. “This outsourcing is their (PDP's) gift to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.