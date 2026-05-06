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J&K: FIR Against Wife, Son Of Anantnag MLA For Locking Up Govt Hospital

An FIR was filed at Achabal police station in Anantnag district against Syed's wife and son for allegedly locking a health facility in Damhal Khosipora.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST

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Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case against the wife and son of MLA Anantnag Peerzada Mohammad Syed for allegedly locking a government-run hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered at Achabal police station, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, on Tuesday against Syed's wife and son after they allegedly locked a health facility in the Damhal Khosipora area of the district, the officials said. The building housing the health facility reportedly belongs to the MLA's family and was provided for establishing a primary health centre in 2008.

However, the family claims that earlier this year, the MLA had written to the Anantnag chief medical officer seeking relocation of the health centre, claiming the building was in dilapidated condition.

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TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIR
MLA ANANTNAG PEERZADA SYED
FIR AGAINST ANANTNAG MLA WIFE SON

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