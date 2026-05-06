ETV Bharat / state

J&K: FIR Against Wife, Son Of Anantnag MLA For Locking Up Govt Hospital

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case against the wife and son of MLA Anantnag Peerzada Mohammad Syed for allegedly locking a government-run hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered at Achabal police station, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, on Tuesday against Syed's wife and son after they allegedly locked a health facility in the Damhal Khosipora area of the district, the officials said. The building housing the health facility reportedly belongs to the MLA's family and was provided for establishing a primary health centre in 2008.