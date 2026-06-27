Explosion Kills One, Injures Four Others In JK's Gulmarg
The officials said that a blast-like sound was reported near Asha Post, Sumli Wali Dhok, in Gulmarg
By PTI
Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Srinagar: A person was killed and four others injured in an explosion on Saturday in the upper areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, officials said. "A blast-like sound was reported near Asha Post, Sumli Wali Dhok, in Gulmarg," the officials said.
They said according to the initial reports, a person identified as Zubair Ahmad Bajad, a resident of Galibal village in Chandoosa area of the Baramulla district, died on the spot.
The explosion also left four others injured, they said. A team of forensic experts has been dispatched to the spot to gather samples, they said. Further details are awaited, the officials said.
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