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Explosion Kills One, Injures Four Others In JK's Gulmarg

The officials said that a blast-like sound was reported near Asha Post, Sumli Wali Dhok, in Gulmarg

JK EXPLOSION
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By PTI

Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: A person was killed and four others injured in an explosion on Saturday in the upper areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, officials said. "A blast-like sound was reported near Asha Post, Sumli Wali Dhok, in Gulmarg," the officials said.

They said according to the initial reports, a person identified as Zubair Ahmad Bajad, a resident of Galibal village in Chandoosa area of the Baramulla district, died on the spot.

The explosion also left four others injured, they said. A team of forensic experts has been dispatched to the spot to gather samples, they said. Further details are awaited, the officials said.

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JAMMU KASHMIR EXPLOSION
GULMARG EXPLOSION
JK EXPLOSION

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