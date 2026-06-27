ETV Bharat / state

Explosion Kills One, Injures Four Others In JK's Gulmarg

Srinagar: A person was killed and four others injured in an explosion on Saturday in the upper areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, officials said. "A blast-like sound was reported near Asha Post, Sumli Wali Dhok, in Gulmarg," the officials said.

They said according to the initial reports, a person identified as Zubair Ahmad Bajad, a resident of Galibal village in Chandoosa area of the Baramulla district, died on the spot.