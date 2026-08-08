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Aamir Hussain Lone: The Jammu and Kashmir Cricketer Who Turned Disability Into Strength

Jammu and Kashmir's differently abled cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone lost both his arms in an accident when he was just eight years old ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Jammu and Kashmir's differently abled cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone says his journey from losing both arms in an accident as an eight-year-old to pursuing his dream of playing cricket has taught him one thing above all: Determination can overcome even the most daunting obstacles.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat Bureau Chief Ashwini Vijay Prakash Pareek during an event in Jaipur on Saturday, Aamir recalled his struggles, his unconventional approach to batting and bowling, and the moments that have shaped his cricketing journey.

Lost Both Arms At Eight

Aamir lost both his arms in an accident when he was just eight years old. The incident left his family and relatives deeply concerned about his future.

At a time when many around him questioned what he would be able to achieve, his grandmother became a source of strength and encouraged him to move forward.

Aamir said he had dreamt of becoming a cricketer since childhood and refused to abandon that ambition after the accident. His ultimate dream, he said, was to represent India.

Learnt To Bat Without Using His Hands

With no arms, Aamir had to develop his own methods to play the game. He learnt to bat by holding the bat between his neck and shoulder. What was initially extremely difficult gradually became a skill through persistent practice.

Over time, he developed sufficient control to play shots using the technique and turned what appeared to be an insurmountable physical limitation into a distinctive aspect of his cricket.

Bowling With His Feet

Bowling presented an even greater challenge.

Aamir holds the ball with his feet before delivering it towards the batsman. He said developing the necessary grip, controlling the ball and maintaining direction and accuracy were extremely difficult in the beginning.

The challenge became greater when playing with leather balls. However, repeated practice helped him develop better control and accuracy, allowing him to bowl with confidence.

Aamir said that when he began practising, he had no idea how far his efforts would take him. But every improvement gave him hope that the next day could be better than the previous one.