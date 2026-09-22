Jammu Kashmir Consumers To Face Rs 251 Crore Burden After Power Tariff Hike
The tariff revision notified by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission is expected to generate Rs 251 crore in additional revenue for the UT.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Srinagar: Consumers in Jammu and Kashmir will collectively bear an additional burden of around Rs 251 crore during 2026-27 following a 6.8 percent increase in electricity tariffs, the government said Tuesday.
The tariff revision, recently notified by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), is expected to generate Rs 251 crore in additional revenue for the Union Territory's power distribution companies, according to the Power Development Department (PDD).
While responding to a question raised by MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone, the government said the tariff revision was necessary to address the gap between the cost of supplying electricity and the revenue collected from consumers. It said the increase was also required to meet the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of the distribution companies (DISCOMs).
Despite the tariff increase, the government said it would continue to provide financial support to the power sector. The government is expected to bear more than Rs 4,500 crore in subsidies to meet the power purchase costs of the DISCOMs, highlighting the continuing gap between electricity procurement expenses and revenue recovery.
The government also disclosed that electricity tariff dues worth Rs 4,385 crore are pending against departments of the Jammu and Kashmir and central governments. The outstanding dues represent a significant amount that remains to be recovered by the power distribution companies.
The disclosure comes as the administration seeks to improve revenue collection and reduce the financial gap in the power sector. The government data also showed an increase in revenue collected from domestic consumers in the Kashmir Valley.
Domestic consumers contributed Rs 1,455.90 crore during 2025-26, compared with Rs 1,238.07 crore collected in 2024-25. This represents an increase of more than Rs 217 crore year-on-year.
During the current financial year, revenue from domestic consumers in the Kashmir Valley stood at Rs 547.79 crore up to August 2026. Of this amount, Rs 383.08 crore came from metered consumers, while Rs 164.71 crore was collected from consumers billed under flat-rate arrangements.
The figures indicate that metered consumers accounted for the larger share of domestic electricity revenue collected during the period. The government also provided an update on the scheme offering 200 units of free electricity to eligible Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households.
According to the PDD, the benefit is being implemented through a Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO)-based rooftop solar model under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Under the arrangement, rooftop solar systems are to be installed for eligible households, with the free electricity benefit linked to the generation and commissioning of the systems. The department said the tendering process is currently under evaluation. Eligible households will begin receiving the benefit after the rooftop solar systems are commissioned, the government said.
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