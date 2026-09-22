ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Consumers To Face Rs 251 Crore Burden After Power Tariff Hike

Srinagar: Consumers in Jammu and Kashmir will collectively bear an additional burden of around Rs 251 crore during 2026-27 following a 6.8 percent increase in electricity tariffs, the government said Tuesday.

The tariff revision, recently notified by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), is expected to generate Rs 251 crore in additional revenue for the Union Territory's power distribution companies, according to the Power Development Department (PDD).

While responding to a question raised by MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone, the government said the tariff revision was necessary to address the gap between the cost of supplying electricity and the revenue collected from consumers. It said the increase was also required to meet the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of the distribution companies (DISCOMs).

Despite the tariff increase, the government said it would continue to provide financial support to the power sector. The government is expected to bear more than Rs 4,500 crore in subsidies to meet the power purchase costs of the DISCOMs, highlighting the continuing gap between electricity procurement expenses and revenue recovery.

The government also disclosed that electricity tariff dues worth Rs 4,385 crore are pending against departments of the Jammu and Kashmir and central governments. The outstanding dues represent a significant amount that remains to be recovered by the power distribution companies.