ETV Bharat / state

J&K Cold Wave Intensifies: Srinagar At -1.9°C, Pahalgam At -3.8°C As Valley Records Season's Lowest Temperatures

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to reel under an intensifying cold wave on Friday as minimum temperatures across the Valley plunged well below freezing, with several key stations recording the season's coldest night so far, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) morning bulletin.

The IMD's Meteorological Centre Srinagar reported that Srinagar city shivered at -1.9°C, a sharp 3.2°C below normal, marking another frigid night amid a prolonged dry spell. The steep drop in temperatures, officials said, is driven by persistent clear skies that accelerate night-time radiational cooling.

In south Kashmir, Pahalgam remained the coldest location, recording a minimum of -3.8°C, about 2.6°C below normal. Nearby Qazigund, often regarded as the gateway to Kashmir, logged -2.1°C, also significantly below seasonal averages. Kupwara in the north recorded -2.5°C, continuing its trend of severe early winter chill.

The world-renowned ski resort of Gulmarg also saw sub-zero temperatures, settling at 0.5°C, slightly above the typical minimum for this time of year. Kokernag, one of the few stations with milder conditions, recorded 1.2°C, still 1°C below normal, as cold conditions remained widespread across the Valley.