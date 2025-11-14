J&K Cold Wave Intensifies: Srinagar At -1.9°C, Pahalgam At -3.8°C As Valley Records Season's Lowest Temperatures
Pahalgam remained the coldest location in South Kashmir, recording a minimum temperature of -3.8 degrees Celsius.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 10:23 AM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir continued to reel under an intensifying cold wave on Friday as minimum temperatures across the Valley plunged well below freezing, with several key stations recording the season's coldest night so far, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) morning bulletin.
The IMD's Meteorological Centre Srinagar reported that Srinagar city shivered at -1.9°C, a sharp 3.2°C below normal, marking another frigid night amid a prolonged dry spell. The steep drop in temperatures, officials said, is driven by persistent clear skies that accelerate night-time radiational cooling.
In south Kashmir, Pahalgam remained the coldest location, recording a minimum of -3.8°C, about 2.6°C below normal. Nearby Qazigund, often regarded as the gateway to Kashmir, logged -2.1°C, also significantly below seasonal averages. Kupwara in the north recorded -2.5°C, continuing its trend of severe early winter chill.
The world-renowned ski resort of Gulmarg also saw sub-zero temperatures, settling at 0.5°C, slightly above the typical minimum for this time of year. Kokernag, one of the few stations with milder conditions, recorded 1.2°C, still 1°C below normal, as cold conditions remained widespread across the Valley.
In the plains of Jammu, night temperatures remained comparatively moderate but showed a noticeable drop. Jammu city recorded a low of 10.0°C, down 3.2°C from the normal. Katra registered 9.7°C, also below par for mid-November. Hill towns in the division saw a sharper slide: Banihal dipped to 3.0°C, Batote touched 5.0°C, and Bhaderwah recorded 1.0°C, all notably colder than usual.
Meteorological officials said there is no indication of rain or snowfall in the coming days. "The weather is expected to remain mainly dry across Jammu and Kashmir till November 17, 2025, with night temperatures likely to stay nearly unchanged during this period," said Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the MeT Department.
He added that a brief rise in minimum temperatures is likely after November 17, 2025, lasting two to three days before the cold tightens its grip again later in the month.
Read More