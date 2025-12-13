ETV Bharat / state

JK CM Abdullah Throws Open Asia's Longest Ski Drag Lift In Gulmarg

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of Asia's longest ski drag lift, at Kongdori, Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Dec. 13, 2025 ( PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday threw open Asia's longest ski drag lift at Gulmarg, widely known as the 'skiing capital of India', officials said. Abdullah also inaugurated the world's highest revolving multi-purpose hall in the Affarwat area of Gulmarg, which also houses a restaurant, they said. Abdullah said the ski drag lift at Kongdori in Gulmarg in Baramulla district will significantly enhance the skiing infrastructure in the hill station and strengthen its standing on the international winter sports map. "This landmark addition will significantly enhance skiing infrastructure and further strengthen Gulmarg's standing on the international winter sports map," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a post on X.