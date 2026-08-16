ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Awaits Panchayat Elections Over 2 Years After Local Bodies Completed Term

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government seems non-committal about holding panchayat and urban body elections this year, as it has yet to act on the commission's report on granting reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in panchayat and local body wards.

The union territory has been without elected local bodies since November 2023, when the term of the panchayat and municipal bodies ended. Since then, the former panchayat representatives have demanded holding panchayat and municipal polls to establish grassroots governance in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure transparent utilisation of funds in the rural and urban areas.

The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission submitted its report to the Chief Secretary, J&K, Atal Dulloo on 27 February 2025.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that since then the report is lying at the Civil Secretariat's rural development department section awaiting the cabinet nod. The commission suggested reservation to OBCs as per their population in panchayat and local body wards. The Commission was headed by Justice (Retired) Janak Raj Kotwal, with RK Bhagat, a retired IAS officer, and Dr Mohinder Singh Bhadwal, former Dean SKUAST Jammu, as its two members.

On August 14, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the local bodies elections will happen at "an appropriate time", repeating the words the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses when asked about the restoration of statehood. Omar was asked by reporters about holding local bodies elections and the report submitted by the OBC commission to the government.

Earlier this year during the budget session of the assembly, the Chief Minister had said that the commission’s report was yet to be approved and notified and was under examination by the competent authority.

Jammu and Kashmir’s State Election Commissioner (SEC) Shantmanu was unavailable for comments as his phone was not reachable.

However, sources in the SEC said that the elected government had been reminded about the OBC report so that the polls could be conducted this year.

Official sources said the SEC is awaiting the decision on the OBC reservation report for conducting the polls to the grassroots governance bodies. After the cabinet nod, the reservation will be granted by the Director Rural Development, the competent authority, and wards will be reserved according to population.