ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Passes Resolution For Exempting Teachers From TET

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly on Thursday passed a resolution that seeks exemption of teachers from Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) after legislators from both the treasury and opposition benches supported it.

The resolution, tabled by Education minister Sakeena Itoo on Tuesday, was discussed on Tuesday and discussion on it resumed today after the Zero Hour.

"This House unanimously urges the Union Government to make necessary statutory amendment to Section 23 of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, to exempt all Teachers appointed before 01.01.2019 from appearing in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

This House further urges the Union Government to take all legal steps and issue the requisite Notification through National Council for TeacherEducation (NCTE) for exemption of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET),” the resolution said.

Itoo said the resolution will be submitted to the union government. “The law minister will submit it to the Supreme Court and plead for respect for the dignity of the teachers,” she said.

She said the Jammu and Kashmir government through the resolution has shared its opinion before the union government about respecting the dignity of teachers. “The education department faced a lot of pressure to conduct the TET, but we put our efforts to protect the dignity of the teachers.

Earlier, the resolution was discussed by the House during which legislators of the ruling party National Conference including Nazir Gurezi and Syed Bashir Veeri spoke in support of the resolution.