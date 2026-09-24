Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Passes Resolution For Exempting Teachers From TET
Education Minister Sakina Itoo said the resolution will be submitted to the union government adding the law minister will submit it to the Supreme Court.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly on Thursday passed a resolution that seeks exemption of teachers from Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) after legislators from both the treasury and opposition benches supported it.
The resolution, tabled by Education minister Sakeena Itoo on Tuesday, was discussed on Tuesday and discussion on it resumed today after the Zero Hour.
"This House unanimously urges the Union Government to make necessary statutory amendment to Section 23 of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, to exempt all Teachers appointed before 01.01.2019 from appearing in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).
This House further urges the Union Government to take all legal steps and issue the requisite Notification through National Council for TeacherEducation (NCTE) for exemption of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET),” the resolution said.
Itoo said the resolution will be submitted to the union government. “The law minister will submit it to the Supreme Court and plead for respect for the dignity of the teachers,” she said.
She said the Jammu and Kashmir government through the resolution has shared its opinion before the union government about respecting the dignity of teachers. “The education department faced a lot of pressure to conduct the TET, but we put our efforts to protect the dignity of the teachers.
Earlier, the resolution was discussed by the House during which legislators of the ruling party National Conference including Nazir Gurezi and Syed Bashir Veeri spoke in support of the resolution.
Veeri said that putting teachers through TET was “injustice” with them as they have been recruited through proper procedure of tests and eligibility. “The teachers feel let down when they are asked for a TET,” he said.
The assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that the House is unanimous on the resolution and it should limit the discussion. The speaker put the resolution to voice vote and it was supported by both the treasury and opposition benches.
About TET
The Teacher Eligibility Test is mandatory for a person to be appointed as a teacher for Standard First to 8. Under the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 23 of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) vide Notification dated August 23, 2010 and July 29, 2011 laid down the minimum qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII.
The NCTE said that one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act is that he/she should pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which will be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE.
The Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education.
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