Taking Measures To Ensure Use Of Hindi For Official Purposes In Jammu Kashmir: NC Govt Tells Assembly

In this image posted on Oct. 27, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during a session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, in Srinagar. ( PTI )

Srinagar: The use of Hindi language is being promoted in the government offices and official communication in Jammu and Kashmir, the Omar Abdullah-led Union Territory government informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to BJP MLA from Udhampur East, Ranbir Singh Pathania, about the present status of the implementation of "The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020", which recognises Hindi as one of the official languages of J&K, the Omar Abdullah-led government said several measures have been implemented to ensure the use of Hindi for official purposes.

It said the official websites of various departments of the J&K government and their related portals are being made trilingual to promote the Hindi language and to ensure "inclusivity and wider accessibility".

"All official correspondences received in Hindi are properly replied and responded in bilingual form - Hindi and English," the minister in-charge said.

The minister said the report of a committee constituted in 2022 for devising a comprehensive roadmap for identifying areas within J&K where official languages viz. Hindi, Kashmiri, Urdu, Dogri and English be notified for use in official purposes, has also been submitted for acceptance, pending consideration on account of some clarifications sought by the Finance Department.

On a question about the steps taken or being taken to promote the use of Hindi in government offices, the government said several key steps have been taken to promote the use of Hindi.

"A comprehensive database of existing language cells in different administrative departments and other government offices is being prepared to assess their functionality, staffing and linguistic practices so that a baseline foundation for further strengthening of language for official business is ensured," it said.

The e-office system operational across all government offices also provides an inbuilt software for writing ready references in Hindi for standard templates and correspondence modules, thereby facilitating the gradual adoption of Hindi in official communication, it added.

The J&K government said the official websites of its Departments and other related portals are being made trilingual, offering users the option to view content in Hindi, Urdu and English, ensuring inclusivity and wider accessibility.