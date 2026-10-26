ETV Bharat / state

Jamia Students Protest: FIR Against Congress MPs Over Alleged Trespass

New Delhi: An FIR has been filed against Congress MPs Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi along with others on a complaint by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) accusing them of trespassing on the campus and inciting unrest amid an ongoing agitation for student union elections, sources said on Sunday.

The university authorities had lodged a formal complaint with the Delhi Police against Congress Lok Sabha MP Masood, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi and others. Delhi Police have registered an FIR for alleged trespassing against the MPs, who visited JMI to meet protesting students, following a complaint by university authorities, a police source said.

The agitating students have been demanding the reinstatement of the students' union and withdrawal of disciplinary action against them. The Students' Federation of India (SFI), Jamia unit, alleged that hundreds of police personnel detained students outside Gate No. 7 and that authorities were targeting those demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU).

In a social media post, the SFI described the situation as a crackdown on students. It demanded an end to the detentions and the restoration of the students' union. There was no response from police to the allegations. The developments come a day after the university shifted classes across all courses to online mode, citing concerns over the safety and security of students amid escalating tensions at the protest site.

On Saturday, more than 1,500 teaching and non-teaching staff, along with Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, marched from the Ansari Auditorium lawns to Gate No. 7 to persuade the protesting students to call off their agitation.

The university said the staff made repeated appeals for over two hours but the protesters refused to vacate the site. It alleged that some students pushed security guards, staff members and teachers, following which the staff withdrew.

However, the SFI's Jamia unit alleged that university officials, including the proctor and registrar, along with the security adviser, attempted to forcibly remove protesters who were on hunger strike, dismantled their tents and dragged women students during the confrontation.