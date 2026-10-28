ETV Bharat / state

Jamia Students' Protest Enters 17th Day; University Alleges Vandalism, Delhi Cops Tighten Security

JMI students demand a definite date for union elections, which have not been held since 2006. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi : The protest demanding the restoration of student union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) continued for the 17th day on Wednesday, with students refusing to call off their agitation despite the administration’s assurance that polls would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union’s constitution.

Security was tightened around the university, with Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel deployed outside its gates.

Prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remained in force in the surrounding area for the second consecutive day, amid continuing tensions between the protesting students and the administration.

The standoff intensified after university officials shared visuals of broken windows on Wednesday and alleged that students had forcibly entered parts of the campus, damaging surveillance cameras and other university property. The officials did not clarify what action would be taken in connection with the alleged damage.

The protesters maintain that the administration’s decision does not address their principal demand: A definite date for the student union elections, which have not been held since 2006.

The university issued an order on Monday assuring that elections would be conducted within 15 days of approval of the JMISU constitution. It also revoked suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students in connection with the agitation and provided for a committee to inquire into the conduct of security personnel during the protests.

However, the students have questioned the absence of a deadline for approving the constitution, arguing that the election schedule remains uncertain until that process is completed.

Prohibitory order remained in force in the JMI surrounding area for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

“Our first demand was that student union elections should be revived, and dates for polls be declared,” Rehan Khan, one of the students on an indefinite hunger strike, said.

Four students have reportedly been on an indefinite hunger strike over the issue.

The university’s order also stated that the protesters had agreed to issue a public apology at a press conference for statements, actions or social media posts deemed defamatory by the administration. It directed that the posts be taken down and stated that the protest would be called off following the order. The students, however, have continued their agitation.