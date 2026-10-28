Jamia Students' Protest Enters 17th Day; University Alleges Vandalism, Delhi Cops Tighten Security
Students seek a fixed election date as administration links polls to JMISU constitution; four student protestors reportedly on definite hunger strike
Published : October 28, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The protest demanding the restoration of student union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) continued for the 17th day on Wednesday, with students refusing to call off their agitation despite the administration’s assurance that polls would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union’s constitution.
Security was tightened around the university, with Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel deployed outside its gates.
Prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remained in force in the surrounding area for the second consecutive day, amid continuing tensions between the protesting students and the administration.
The standoff intensified after university officials shared visuals of broken windows on Wednesday and alleged that students had forcibly entered parts of the campus, damaging surveillance cameras and other university property. The officials did not clarify what action would be taken in connection with the alleged damage.
The protesters maintain that the administration’s decision does not address their principal demand: A definite date for the student union elections, which have not been held since 2006.
The university issued an order on Monday assuring that elections would be conducted within 15 days of approval of the JMISU constitution. It also revoked suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students in connection with the agitation and provided for a committee to inquire into the conduct of security personnel during the protests.
However, the students have questioned the absence of a deadline for approving the constitution, arguing that the election schedule remains uncertain until that process is completed.
“Our first demand was that student union elections should be revived, and dates for polls be declared,” Rehan Khan, one of the students on an indefinite hunger strike, said.
Four students have reportedly been on an indefinite hunger strike over the issue.
The university’s order also stated that the protesters had agreed to issue a public apology at a press conference for statements, actions or social media posts deemed defamatory by the administration. It directed that the posts be taken down and stated that the protest would be called off following the order. The students, however, have continued their agitation.
Classes Online Amid Security Concerns
Jamia Millia Islamia Press Release Jamia Millia Islamia Subjected to Widespread Vandalism through the Night of October 27 New Delhi, October 28, 2026 Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) expresses profound shock, dismay, and deep concern over the widespread vandalism, destruction of university property, and serious security breaches reported throughout the night of October 27. On receiving reports of attacks on university walls, the Proctorial team and JMI teachers rushed to the campus to find that groups of protesting students along with locals had vandalized university gates and walls, brought down Gate No. 4 C, pelted stones, damaged CCTV control room, cameras, and disrupted their connections. A group of masked protesters also reportedly reached the university’s Boys’ Hostels in an attempt to mobilize additional support. Videos showing extensive damage to university property, posted by protesting students themselves, have been circulating widely on social media, leaving members of the university community deeply distressed and outraged. Particularly disturbing is the stark contradiction between the protesting students’ engagement in negotiations with committee members and JMI teachers (yesterday evening being the 7th such attempt by the university administration to hold dialogue) and the acts of vandalism that began on campus shortly thereafter. Equally deplorable is the fact that women faculty members, wardens, and provosts were threatened when they attempted to reason with the female protesters. Such conduct is not only unacceptable but also undermines and goes against the very spirit of dialogue and peaceful protest. The incidents of last night follow a week of repeated instances of university gates and boundary walls being scaled, damaged, and broken. However, the magnitude, speed, and intensity of the destruction witnessed on the night of October 27 have raised serious concerns. Videos, CCTV footage, and social media posts indicate that heavy iron rods, hammers, and other tools were used to cause extensive damage to university infrastructure, even as the university has shifted to the online mode as notified on October 24, 2026. Waking up to visuals of the destruction, members of the teaching faculty and non-teaching staff have expressed their utter dismay at the events that unfolded through the night. The reported acts of vandalism have raised grave concerns about the safety and security of students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff. The university’s infrastructure, classrooms, laboratories, and libraries, as well as its security systems, entrances, and exits, are essential to maintaining a safe and secure environment on campus. Any damage to these facilities not only causes significant physical loss with huge financial implications but also compromises the security and well-being of the entire university community. -----— Jamia Millia Islamia (NAAC A++ Grade Central Univ) (@jmiu_official) October 28, 2026
The university shifted classes across all courses to online mode from October 24, citing concerns over students’ safety and security amid escalating tensions on campus.
On Monday, scuffles broke out between protesting students and paramilitary personnel as security was tightened. Police prevented students raising slogans against the administration from entering the university.
The protesters have also demanded the removal of the chief proctor, the reopening of the university’s library and canteen, and an end to online classes. They say the administration must provide a concrete timeline for the election process before they consider withdrawing the agitation.
The ongoing standoff intensified following a nighttime escalation involving the vandalism and sealing of Gate No. 4C. The gate — which connects the boys' hostel and the Faculty of Dentistry to the main campus — became a flashpoint for confrontations.
Students launched an indefinite agitation on October 12 demanding the restoration of the JMISU, which has been dissolved since 2006 following campus violence. (With agency inputs)
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