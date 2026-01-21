ETV Bharat / state

Jamia Professor Booked Under SC/ST Act After Employee Alleges Casteist Abuse, Assault

Police probe allegations of caste-based abuse and assault against an associate professor at Jamia Millia Islamia. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an associate professor of Jamia Millia Islamia. The professor was accused under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He allegedly verbally and physically assaulted a Dalit employee of the university’s polytechnic department.

In an official statement, police said an FIR was registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station on the complaint of Ramphool Meena, an upper division clerk at JMI Polytechnic, against Associate Professor Riyazzudin of the Civil Engineering department. The case falls under Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST Act, 1989, and Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is underway.

The complainant alleged that on January 13, the associate professor came to his desk, used casteist and abusive language, and behaved violently. Police said statements are being recorded and evidence is being collected.

Clarifying reports circulating on social media, the Delhi Police said the case does not involve any allegation of forced religious conversion.

“We strictly clarify that the complainant has not alleged any attempt at forceful religious conversion. Such reports are factually incorrect and baseless,” said the police, urging the public not to spread unverified information that could disturb communal harmony.