Jamia Professor Booked Under SC/ST Act After Employee Alleges Casteist Abuse, Assault
Delhi Police registered an FIR against a Jamia associate professor, after an employee alleged casteist abuse and assault; investigation is underway.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an associate professor of Jamia Millia Islamia. The professor was accused under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He allegedly verbally and physically assaulted a Dalit employee of the university’s polytechnic department.
In an official statement, police said an FIR was registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station on the complaint of Ramphool Meena, an upper division clerk at JMI Polytechnic, against Associate Professor Riyazzudin of the Civil Engineering department. The case falls under Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST Act, 1989, and Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is underway.
The complainant alleged that on January 13, the associate professor came to his desk, used casteist and abusive language, and behaved violently. Police said statements are being recorded and evidence is being collected.
Clarifying reports circulating on social media, the Delhi Police said the case does not involve any allegation of forced religious conversion.
“We strictly clarify that the complainant has not alleged any attempt at forceful religious conversion. Such reports are factually incorrect and baseless,” said the police, urging the public not to spread unverified information that could disturb communal harmony.
South-East Delhi DCP Hemant Tiwari said a written complaint was submitted on January 19 to the ACP of New Friends Colony police station. The complaint alleges that the professor used caste-based slurs and abusive language on January 13 and 16. Police said the victim will be medically examined, after which further legal steps will follow.
Victim’s Allegations, University’s Response
The employee, a clerk at Jamia Millia Islamia, claimed that after the initial incident, he filed a complaint with the university registrar’s office. Following this, the professor allegedly assaulted him and questioned why he had reported the matter. He said that so far, the university has taken no action, though he has been assured the issue will be addressed. “I want strict action against the professor,” the employee said.
Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia’s public relations officer, Saima Saeed, said the university has not received any formal complaint regarding a physical altercation or a caste-based incident. She also said that a video circulating on social media in connection with the case appears to be edited and doctored.
“The video being circulated has no relation to any alleged physical altercation,” she said, adding that the university has taken cognisance of the matter.
