Jamia Invites Applications For Vacant Seats In 2026-27 Academic Session
Waiting list candidates and those who earlier missed admission despite seat allotment can apply; registration on August 8, results on August 9.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi has issued a second notice for vacant seats in various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and professional courses for the 2026-27 academic session.
As per the notice issued by the university's Controller of Examinations, eligible candidates can register on August 8, with admissions to be granted strictly on merit and subject to availability of seats.
The university has said that candidates whose names appear on the waiting list for a specific course, or those who missed out on admission earlier despite being offered a seat, may register offline on the scheduled date.
Eligible Candidates
The university has identified two categories of candidates who are eligible for spot registration. The first category includes candidates whose roll numbers appear on the published waiting list for the respective course. For the Diploma in Engineering (D01) programme, only candidates up to serial number 1367 on the published waiting list are eligible. The second category comprises candidates who were offered admission through the selection list, but could not complete the formalities within the prescribed deadline.
Registration Schedule
Offline spot registration will be conducted on August 8. The university will announce the results on August 9 and selected candidates will be required to complete the admission formalities on August 10 and 11. The university administration has urged all candidates to adhere to the prescribed schedule.
Courses with vacant seats
Vacancies are available in several programmes including Diploma in Engineering (Civil, Computer, Electrical, Electronics, and Mechanical), B Sc Aeronautics, Diploma in Unani Pharmacy, B.Sc. Biosciences, B.Sc. Biotechnology, M.Sc. Biosciences, M.Sc. Biochemistry, M.Sc. Biotechnology, M.Sc. Botany, M.A. Arabic, M.A. English, M.A. Hindi, M.A. Islamic Studies, M.A. History, M.A. Urdu, and B.A. (Hons) in Arabic, English, History, Islamic Studies, Mass Media (Hindi), Japanese Studies, and German Studies. Seats are also available in regular, self-financed, and industry-sponsored programmes for the PG Diploma in TV Journalism (Hindi Medium), PG Diploma in Still Photography and Visual Communication, Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM), Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management, B.Voc (Food Production), MBA (Healthcare and Hospital Management), and MBA (Pharmaceutical Management).
Venue For Spot Registration
Offline spot registration will take place at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology. The registration time is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm. According to university administration, candidates must appear in person and bring their downloaded Jamia admission application form and admit card.
Admission Based On Merit
The university reiterated that admission will be granted to candidates opting for spot registration solely based on merit. “Merely registering does not guarantee admission. The final selection will be made based on available seats and the merit list. The candidates who fail to complete spot registration by the scheduled date and time will not be considered for admission. Therefore, eligible candidates are advised to arrive on time with all the necessary documents to complete the process, ensuring they do not miss this final opportunity for admission to the vacant seats,” the university said.
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