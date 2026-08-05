ETV Bharat / state

Jamia Invites Applications For Vacant Seats In 2026-27 Academic Session

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi has issued a second notice for vacant seats in various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and professional courses for the 2026-27 academic session.

As per the notice issued by the university's Controller of Examinations, eligible candidates can register on August 8, with admissions to be granted strictly on merit and subject to availability of seats.

The university has said that candidates whose names appear on the waiting list for a specific course, or those who missed out on admission earlier despite being offered a seat, may register offline on the scheduled date.

Eligible Candidates

The university has identified two categories of candidates who are eligible for spot registration. The first category includes candidates whose roll numbers appear on the published waiting list for the respective course. For the Diploma in Engineering (D01) programme, only candidates up to serial number 1367 on the published waiting list are eligible. The second category comprises candidates who were offered admission through the selection list, but could not complete the formalities within the prescribed deadline.

Registration Schedule

Offline spot registration will be conducted on August 8. The university will announce the results on August 9 and selected candidates will be required to complete the admission formalities on August 10 and 11. The university administration has urged all candidates to adhere to the prescribed schedule.