ETV Bharat / state

Jamia Extends Online Classes Until Nov 8, Moves Mid-Term Exams Online

Security personnel stand guard as Jamia Millia Islamia students continue their protest over various demands, in New Delhi on Monday. ( AP )

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia will continue online classes until November 8, and its second mid-term semester examinations will also be held online, according to an office order issued on Monday.

Following student protests and a hunger strike that began on October 12, the university approved online classes effective from October 24 until further notice. Protesters demanded the reconstitution of the student union and the announcement of election dates. The Jamia Students' Union was dissolved in 2006.

The order said the university's deans, heads of departments, directors, and other officials, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif, decided to extend online classes until the forthcoming Diwali holidays. The university will review whether to continue online classes after November 8 based on the prevailing situation on the campus, it said.

The university said the respective deans, heads, and directors will decide the detailed guidelines and modalities for conducting the online mid-term examinations, including the schedule and related procedures, in consultation with the Controller of Examinations. PhD research scholars have also been directed to consult their respective supervisors online, it said.