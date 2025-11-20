ETV Bharat / state

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Launches National Drive To Strengthen Neighbourhood Harmony

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to launch a nationwide campaign promoting neighbourly rights in Islam, aiming to rebuild trust, reduce isolation, and strengthen community bonds.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches a nationwide campaign promoting neighbourly rights in Islam, aiming to rebuild trust, reduce isolation, and strengthen community bonds.
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Launches National Drive To Strengthen Neighbourhood Harmony (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

Bengaluru: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) will launch a nationwide awareness campaign from November 21 to 30, focusing on the theme “Ideal Neighbourhood, Ideal Society.” The initiative seeks to underline the importance of neighbourly relationships in Islam and address the increasing trend of social isolation and mistrust within communities.

Campaign to Promote Community Living and Mutual Understanding

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Mohammed Saad Belgaumi, President of JIH Karnataka, said the campaign aims to revive the values of cooperation, empathy, and goodwill among neighbours. He noted that human life is rooted in relationships, and a healthy neighbourhood leads to a healthier society.

Dr Belgaumi said, “There is a need to propagate the teachings about the rights of neighbours. When neighbours live with affection and trust, harmony naturally flourishes.” He added that growing individualism and a lack of communication have weakened social bonds. Small disagreements often escalate due to the absence of genuine interaction and understanding, he observed.

The campaign will use teachings from the Quran and the sayings of Prophet Muhammad as its foundation. Dr Belgaumi referred to the verse in Surah An-Nisa (4:36), which commands believers to treat their neighbours well, including relatives, non-relatives, and temporary or passing neighbours. According to him, the Prophet also stressed that a person’s faith is incomplete if their neighbour does not feel safe from their harm. “The Prophet said anyone who troubles their neighbours would not enter Paradise,” he added.

Awareness Programs Across Communities

JIH Karnataka plans to reach people across age groups through various programs, including Friday sermons, public gatherings, youth meetings, women’s sessions, and house-to-house outreach. These programs aim to remind participants of Islamic teachings and encourage individuals to implement them in daily life.

“We hope that understanding the rights of neighbours will make neighbourhoods more lively, healthy, and pleasant,” Dr Belgaumi said. He urged people to take care of their neighbours’ needs and contribute to improving the overall atmosphere in society.

Bridging Mistrust and Strengthening Human Bonds

Labeed Shaafi, Secretary of JIH Karnataka, shared that the initiative is not limited to a single event but is part of an ongoing effort to promote discussion, cooperation, and social responsibility. Addressing a press conference, he said, “The campaign aims to reduce gaps among people and strengthen relationships. The first person one turns to in times of need is often their neighbour.”

He added that Friday sermons, neighbourhood meetings, youth gatherings, and cultural programs will be held throughout the campaign. Shaafi referred to the sayings of Prophet Muhammad, noting that the Prophet emphasised neighbourly rights so extensively that he once thought neighbours might even become heirs due to repeated instructions from the angel Jibreel. He also cited Islamic teachings that discourage ignoring a neighbour’s struggles, saying, “A person who eats while their neighbour goes hungry is not considered among the followers of the Prophet.”

Shaafi stressed that the initiative hopes to inspire long-term behavioural change and rebuild trust and cooperation among people living side by side.

