Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Launches National Drive To Strengthen Neighbourhood Harmony

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) will launch a nationwide awareness campaign from November 21 to 30, focusing on the theme “Ideal Neighbourhood, Ideal Society.” The initiative seeks to underline the importance of neighbourly relationships in Islam and address the increasing trend of social isolation and mistrust within communities.

Campaign to Promote Community Living and Mutual Understanding

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Mohammed Saad Belgaumi, President of JIH Karnataka, said the campaign aims to revive the values of cooperation, empathy, and goodwill among neighbours. He noted that human life is rooted in relationships, and a healthy neighbourhood leads to a healthier society.

Dr Belgaumi said, “There is a need to propagate the teachings about the rights of neighbours. When neighbours live with affection and trust, harmony naturally flourishes.” He added that growing individualism and a lack of communication have weakened social bonds. Small disagreements often escalate due to the absence of genuine interaction and understanding, he observed.

The campaign will use teachings from the Quran and the sayings of Prophet Muhammad as its foundation. Dr Belgaumi referred to the verse in Surah An-Nisa (4:36), which commands believers to treat their neighbours well, including relatives, non-relatives, and temporary or passing neighbours. According to him, the Prophet also stressed that a person’s faith is incomplete if their neighbour does not feel safe from their harm. “The Prophet said anyone who troubles their neighbours would not enter Paradise,” he added.