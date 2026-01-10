Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College Student Sets Institute Record With Rs 1 Crore Annual Package
Suman Bera hails from a remote village in Kharagpur in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.
January 10, 2026
Jalpaiguri: Poverty could not stop 21-year-old Suman Bera, who grew up in a mud-walled house in Paschim Medinipur's Kharagpur. Bera secured a job with a package of whopping Rs one crore per year in a US company.
Suman is a student at the Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, and this is the first time in the history of the institution that their student has received such a package.
According to college sources, Suman's home is in Barbanshi, a remote village in Kharagpur, Paschim Medinipur district. He has parents and a married sister. His father, Achal Kumar Bera, used to take tuition in the village. Now he is home.
Suman passed his secondary school in 2020 from Barbanshi High School. He stood first in the service block with 96.28% marks in secondary school. Then Suman passed his higher secondary from Medinipur Collegiate School in 2022. He secured 94% marks in the science department in higher secondary school. That same year, Suman got admitted to the Information Technology (IT) department at the Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College.
Suman is currently studying in the fourth year at the College. In the meantime, Suman did an internship at the Indian headquarters of the American company LinkedIn in Bengaluru in 2025. Suman got a job in LinkedIn with an annual package of about Rs 1 crore, including bonus.
His College has informed that many students from the institution have secured jobs in big companies before. But no one has got such a big package.
The College said it is proud of Suman's success. Principal Amitabh Roy said, "This is the first time in the history of our college that any student has got such a big package offer. We are proud of Suman. Suman is a very good boy. We did not expect Suman to get such a big package."
An elated Suman said, "I did an internship in that company for three months from May 2025. At that time, I was working in the Bengaluru office. They had already offered me a job verbally. This year, the letter officially came. In it, I was offered an annual salary of about Rs 1 crore. I could not even dream of getting a job with this money. I thought I would work in a good company. But getting such an offer feels like I am dreaming."
Suman's story is from rags to riches. He has spent his days in a poor family with a lot of hardship. Suman has been supported by his kin.
His family is also happy for Suman. Suman's sister Moumita Bera said, "We are very happy. My brother has studied with a lot of hardship. Now the hardship will be eased."
