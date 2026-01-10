ETV Bharat / state

Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College Student Sets Institute Record With Rs 1 Crore Annual Package

Jalpaiguri: Poverty could not stop 21-year-old Suman Bera, who grew up in a mud-walled house in Paschim Medinipur's Kharagpur. Bera secured a job with a package of whopping Rs one crore per year in a US company.

Suman is a student at the Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, and this is the first time in the history of the institution that their student has received such a package.

According to college sources, Suman's home is in Barbanshi, a remote village in Kharagpur, Paschim Medinipur district. He has parents and a married sister. His father, Achal Kumar Bera, used to take tuition in the village. Now he is home.

Suman passed his secondary school in 2020 from Barbanshi High School. He stood first in the service block with 96.28% marks in secondary school. Then Suman passed his higher secondary from Medinipur Collegiate School in 2022. He secured 94% marks in the science department in higher secondary school. That same year, Suman got admitted to the Information Technology (IT) department at the Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College.

Suman is currently studying in the fourth year at the College. In the meantime, Suman did an internship at the Indian headquarters of the American company LinkedIn in Bengaluru in 2025. Suman got a job in LinkedIn with an annual package of about Rs 1 crore, including bonus.