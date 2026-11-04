ETV Bharat / state

Jalpaiguri Family Calls Off 100-Year-Old Kali Puja Tradition As Son Remains Imprisoned In Bangladesh

Jalpaiguri: A family in Jalpaiguri has decided to suspend its more than century-old tradition of worshipping Goddess Kali this year, as one of its members, Dipankar Gop, is imprisoned in Bangladesh.

Dipankar, a resident of Tasarpara in Chaulhati village of Jalpaiguri's Rajganj block, was allegedly abducted on August 8 while carrying out pesticide-spraying work at a tea garden near the India-Bangladesh border. He was reportedly taken into custody by miscreants from Bangladesh and later handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The BGB then transferred him to the Panchagarh police station. He was then sent to a Bangladeshi jail on charges of illegal entry into the country. Three months have passed since the incident, but Dipankar has yet to return home. His family includes his father, Mishrilal; wife, Mahamaya; brother, Subhankar; and two sons, Pranab and Rishi. Jalpaiguri Family Calls Off 100-Year-Old Kali Puja Tradition as Son Remains Imprisoned in Bangladesh (ETV Bharat) According to the family, the incident was linked to the detention of a Bangladeshi national, Tajimuddin Islam, from Panchagarh district. On August 6, Tajimuddin allegedly entered Indian territory and was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) before being handed over to the police. A police investigation reportedly found that he was involved in smuggling activities. The Gop family alleges that Bangladeshi miscreants, allegedly acting in coordination with the BGB, abducted Dipankar from Indian territory in an attempt to secure Tajimuddin's release. The family said that Dipankar's release was made conditional on Tajimuddin being freed. At the time, Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy had acknowledged that such a demand had been made from the Bangladeshi side. Tajimuddin was not released, and Dipankar continues to remain in custody. Dipankar's wife, Mahamaya Gop, said the family was in no state to celebrate the festival in his absence.