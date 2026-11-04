Jalpaiguri Family Calls Off 100-Year-Old Kali Puja Tradition As Son Remains Imprisoned In Bangladesh
Three months have passed since the incident, but Dipankar has yet to return home.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: A family in Jalpaiguri has decided to suspend its more than century-old tradition of worshipping Goddess Kali this year, as one of its members, Dipankar Gop, is imprisoned in Bangladesh.
Dipankar, a resident of Tasarpara in Chaulhati village of Jalpaiguri's Rajganj block, was allegedly abducted on August 8 while carrying out pesticide-spraying work at a tea garden near the India-Bangladesh border. He was reportedly taken into custody by miscreants from Bangladesh and later handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
The BGB then transferred him to the Panchagarh police station. He was then sent to a Bangladeshi jail on charges of illegal entry into the country.
Three months have passed since the incident, but Dipankar has yet to return home. His family includes his father, Mishrilal; wife, Mahamaya; brother, Subhankar; and two sons, Pranab and Rishi.
According to the family, the incident was linked to the detention of a Bangladeshi national, Tajimuddin Islam, from Panchagarh district.
On August 6, Tajimuddin allegedly entered Indian territory and was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) before being handed over to the police. A police investigation reportedly found that he was involved in smuggling activities.
The Gop family alleges that Bangladeshi miscreants, allegedly acting in coordination with the BGB, abducted Dipankar from Indian territory in an attempt to secure Tajimuddin's release.
The family said that Dipankar's release was made conditional on Tajimuddin being freed. At the time, Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy had acknowledged that such a demand had been made from the Bangladeshi side. Tajimuddin was not released, and Dipankar continues to remain in custody.
Dipankar's wife, Mahamaya Gop, said the family was in no state to celebrate the festival in his absence.
"My husband has been imprisoned in Bangladesh for three months. I don't know when he will return. Our annual family Kali Puja will not take place this year. No one is in the right frame of mind. How can we hold the Puja?," she said.
"It is heartbreaking that the Puja will not take place this year. Our young son asks for his father every single day, and I have no answer to give him," she said.
Dipankar's brother, Subhankar Gop, said the family had continued the tradition for more than 100 years. "Our family has been organising this Kali Puja for generations. It was started by my great-great-grandfather. This is the first time in over a hundred years that the Puja will not be held,” he said.
Subhankar added that the family had approached the Bangladesh government regarding Dipankar's release. According to him, they were told that the matter would depend on discussions with India's Ministry of Home Affairs and an assessment of the prevailing circumstances.
Dipankar's father, Mishrilal, also said he would not perform the Puja until his son returned. "My son is not home, so I will not perform the Puja. We will consider it only after he returns. There is no peace in this house," he said.
Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy said efforts were being made to bring Dipankar back to India as soon as possible.
"We are making efforts to bring Dipankar back home at the earliest. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Jalpaiguri have been instructed to take the necessary steps. He will be brought back through the official legal channels of both countries. Since he is currently in custody, the process will be carried out in accordance with the law," Roy said.
Read More: