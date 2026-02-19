Jalna Doctor Couple Donates Premature Baby's Body For Medical Education
Sonali Uday Dahibhate gave birth to a premature baby on February 10, who couldn't survive despite the best efforts by doctors at Sanjivani Multispecialty Hospital.
Jalna: The body of a premature baby who died last week has been donated by a doctor couple to the Jalna Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra for medical studies.
Sonali Uday Dahibhate, a doctor, gave birth to a premature baby on February 10, who was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Sanjivani Multispecialty Hospital. However, the baby couldn't survive, despite the best efforts by doctors.
Dr Uday Dahibhate, the father of the baby, decided to donate the body for medical education and research, setting an example for society. This decision was taken after a detailed consultation with Dr Baliram Bagal, Dr Kailash Rajguru, Dr Shivdas Mirkad, Dr Sahida Afroz and Dr Pratima Kulkarni of Jalna Government Medical College.
"This is a commendable initiative which will be of great help for medical education, especially for young students who want to study paediatrics. I want to thank the Dahibhate couple for taking such a bold move even in their moment of grief. Their stellar example will definitely boost public awareness about body donation and medical research," Dr Rajguru told ETV Bharat.
In a touching video that went viral, Sonali is seen kissing her five-day-old baby on the forehead for one last time before handing over the body to Uday at the Sanjeevani Multispeciality Hospital. The doctor couple walked down to the ambulance waiting to receive the body and handed the corpse over.
