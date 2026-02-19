ETV Bharat / state

Jalna Doctor Couple Donates Premature Baby's Body For Medical Education

Jalna: The body of a premature baby who died last week has been donated by a doctor couple to the Jalna Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra for medical studies.

Sonali Uday Dahibhate, a doctor, gave birth to a premature baby on February 10, who was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Sanjivani Multispecialty Hospital. However, the baby couldn't survive, despite the best efforts by doctors.

Dr Uday Dahibhate, the father of the baby, decided to donate the body for medical education and research, setting an example for society. This decision was taken after a detailed consultation with Dr Baliram Bagal, Dr Kailash Rajguru, Dr Shivdas Mirkad, Dr Sahida Afroz and Dr Pratima Kulkarni of Jalna Government Medical College.