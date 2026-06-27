ETV Bharat / state

Jalandhar Police Bust Suspected Pakistan-Linked Spy Network, Three Arrested

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar Police have exposed a suspected Pakistan-linked espionage network and arrested three youths accused of passing information about sensitive government installations in Punjab to Pakistan.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pradeep Singh, Bharat Verma and Sachin Khosla. According to police, the trio was in contact with Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti and was allegedly working at his behest.

Police investigations revealed that the network became active through social media. Pradeep Singh allegedly established contact with Bhatti online and later involved his two friends in the operation. The three accused are close associates and had reportedly been engaged in these activities for the past four months.

According to investigators, the accused collected information related to government institutions, sensitive locations and important establishments in Punjab and allegedly shared it with handlers in Pakistan in exchange for money.