Jalandhar Police Bust Suspected Pakistan-Linked Spy Network, Three Arrested
Police investigations revealed that the network became active through social media.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 12:30 AM IST
Jalandhar: The Jalandhar Police have exposed a suspected Pakistan-linked espionage network and arrested three youths accused of passing information about sensitive government installations in Punjab to Pakistan.
The arrested accused have been identified as Pradeep Singh, Bharat Verma and Sachin Khosla. According to police, the trio was in contact with Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti and was allegedly working at his behest.
Police investigations revealed that the network became active through social media. Pradeep Singh allegedly established contact with Bhatti online and later involved his two friends in the operation. The three accused are close associates and had reportedly been engaged in these activities for the past four months.
According to investigators, the accused collected information related to government institutions, sensitive locations and important establishments in Punjab and allegedly shared it with handlers in Pakistan in exchange for money.
Security agencies are now probing how the information was being used and whether it posed a threat to national security.
Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said authorities had received intelligence inputs about the network earlier and had placed the suspects under surveillance. They were arrested after investigators gathered sufficient evidence against them.
The Police Commissioner further said that one of the accused, Bharat Verma, already has a criminal case registered against him.
The three are currently being interrogated to determine the extent of the network, identify other possible associates and ascertain whether more individuals are linked to the alleged espionage operation.
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