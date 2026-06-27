ETV Bharat / state

Jalandhar DJ Murdered By Friend, Body Buried In Garbage Dump; Mobile Phone, Bike Thrown Into Canal To Mislead Police

Jalandhar: Days after a DJ (Disc Jockey) went missing in Jalandhar under mysterious circumstances, police on Friday recovered his body buried in a garbage dump. Police sources said the victim was allegedly murdered by his friend, who buried the body and disposed of his mobile phone and motorcycle in a canal to mislead investigation.

Victim Gurpreet Singh alias Noni, a resident of Mohalla No. 15, used to work as a part-time DJ. According to his family, he had left home with his friend Ravi on June 22 and since then he had been missing.

Finding no other option, the family members approached police and lodged a complaint.

As part of the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from several places in the area. The footage showed Gurpreet heading towards a garbage dumping site but he did not exit the place. Eventually, police detained Ravi, a resident of Jalandhar Cantonment who worked at the same dumping site and was also known to the victim.

Sources said Ravi allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning. Investigation so far has revealed that the two friends were drinking together on the night of June 22 when an argument broke out between them. The argument soon turned violent and Ravi murdered Gurpreet in a fit of rage.

It is being suspected that after the murder, the accused buried the body in a huge garbage dump to conceal evidence. He then allegedly threw Gurpreet's mobile phone and motorcycle into the Kukkar Pind canal in an attempt to create the impression that the victim had disappeared or met with an accident elsewhere.