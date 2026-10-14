Knife Attack Leaves Jalandhar Councillor Injured, Hospitalised
The councillor was whisked away on a motorcycle and later attacked with knives that left him injured.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Jalandhar: A city councillor was injured after unidentified persons attacked him with knives in Jalandhar.
On the evening of October 13, Harpal Singh Lattu, the councilor of Ward No. 23, was critically injured in an attack by several youths wielding knives.
The injured councilor was later admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police have started an investigation into the matter. The councillor was whisked away on a motorcycle and later attacked.
DCP (City) Aditya S Warrier said that the Jalandhar police have registered an FIR in the incident. “Information was received in the evening that four unidentified persons had attacked the ward councillor with knives. The police have identified all four accused and registered an FIR under various sections, including the Arms Act," said Warrier.
The police have said that the raids are currently underway to arrest the accused. According to police officials, teams have been dispatched to apprehend the attackers.
DCP City Warrier said that the attack on Lattu is the result of a personal enmity, and various police teams are conducting raids to apprehend those involved in the "crime." "The police are also scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras in the area to trace the movements of the accused,” said the DCP City.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Nitin Kohli said a person arrived on a motorcycle and whisked away the councillor, and a short distance away, five or six people who were waiting attacked him, leaving him wounded.
Police said that Lattu was assisting in facilitating a compromise regarding a case which is believed to be a reason for the killing.
“An old rivalry and an attempt to broker a compromise in a prior case appear to be the motive behind the attack. This was not a case of a fresh dispute. Rather, an FIR had already been registered, and Harpal Singh was assisting in facilitating a compromise regarding the matter," said a police official.
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