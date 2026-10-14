ETV Bharat / state

Knife Attack Leaves Jalandhar Councillor Injured, Hospitalised

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Jalandhar: A city councillor was injured after unidentified persons attacked him with knives in Jalandhar.

On the evening of October 13, Harpal Singh Lattu, the councilor of Ward No. 23, was critically injured in an attack by several youths wielding knives.

The injured councilor was later admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police have started an investigation into the matter. The councillor was whisked away on a motorcycle and later attacked. DCP (City) Aditya S Warrier said that the Jalandhar police have registered an FIR in the incident. “Information was received in the evening that four unidentified persons had attacked the ward councillor with knives. The police have identified all four accused and registered an FIR under various sections, including the Arms Act," said Warrier. The police have said that the raids are currently underway to arrest the accused. According to police officials, teams have been dispatched to apprehend the attackers.